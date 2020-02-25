Forest Logging Equipment Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2020
TMR Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Forest Logging Equipment Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.
Global Forest Logging Equipment Market: Regional Segmentation
For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Forest Logging Equipment market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Forest Logging Equipment market.
Market Segmentation
Based on machine type, the global forest logging equipment market can be segmented into:
- Forwarder
- Harvester-Processor
- Feller-Buncher
- Wheeled Feller-Buncher
- Small Wheel Feller-Buncher
- Mulcher /Masticator
- Roadside Brush Cutter
- Shovel Logger
- Skidder
- Small Skidder
- Skid Cat (Track Skidder)
In terms of logging type, the global forest logging equipment market can be classified into:
- Tree-length logging / Stem Only Harvesting (SOH)
- Whole-tree logging (WTL)
- Cut-to-length logging
Based on distributors, the global forest logging equipment market can be split into:
- System and Device OEMs
- Independent Distributors and Retailers
- Mobile Network Operators
Regional analysis of the global forest logging equipment market includes:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
Keywords:
Environment, Trees, Forest, Machines, heavy machinery, logging, cutting, skidding, forestry.
