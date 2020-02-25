Forensic Technologies Market Evolution: Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2022
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction …………………………………………………………………………….. 1
Study Goals and Objectives…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 1
Reasons for Doing This Study and Its Importance ……………………………………………………………………………. 1
Contributions of This Study and for Whom …………………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Scope and Format of Report …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2
Methodology ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 2
Information Sources …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Analyst’s Credentials ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4
Related BCC Research Reports………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 4
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights …………………………………………………………….. 6
Major Findings ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 6
Chapter 3: Overview ………………………………………………………………………………. 10
Definition of Forensic Science ……………………………………………………………………………………………………… 10
Forensics as an Economic Sector …………………………………………………………………………………………………. 10
History of Forensic Science …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 10
U.S. Forensic Laboratories ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 11
Trends in Computerization of Crime Laboratories ………………………………………………………………………. 12
Medical Examiners and Coroners ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13
Crime Rates and Forensic Backlogs ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 14
Governmental Oversight of Forensics ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 15
Criminal Justice and Forensic Science Reform Act of 2011 …………………………………………………………… 15
Governmental Oversight …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 16
The Growing Role of Forensic Databases ……………………………………………………………………………………… 17
Fingerprint Databases …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 17
Next Generation Identification (NGI) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 18
Department of Defense Fingerprint/Biometrics …………………………………………………………………………. 19
Forensic Databases …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 19
Role of Forensic Science in the Legal System ………………………………………………………………………………… 25
Physical Evidence, Collection and Storage …………………………………………………………………………………. 26
Chain of Evidence or Custody …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 27
Important Types of Evidence in Legal Proceedings ……………………………………………………………………… 27
Analytical Processes Used in Forensic Testing ……………………………………………………………………………. 28
Major Forensic Testing Areas …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 29
Role of New Technology in Reducing Forensic Backlogs …………………………………………………………………. 37
Forensic Science Instrumentation ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 37
Chemical Analysis Instrumentation …………………………………………………………………………………………… 38
Drug Identification and Toxicology Analysis ………………………………………………………………………………. 39
DNA Profiling …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 41
Nanotechnology …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 42
Fingerprinting/Biometrics …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 43
Forensic Imaging Market Including Handheld Devices ……………………………………………………………………. 44
Portable Explosives Forensics Imaging Devices ………………………………………………………………………….. 44
Handheld Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SD–OCT) Imaging …………………………….. 45
Lab-On-a-Chip Portables …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 46
Portable Cadaver Detection …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 46
Market Composition ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 47
Government Regulation ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 47
Accreditation …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 48
Government Agencies …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 49
International Markets ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 50
Market Demand ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 51
Testing Trends ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 51
Markets for Forensic Analytical Techniques, Instruments and Supplies …………………………………………… 52
Organic Materials Analysis ………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 53
Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) ………………………………………………………………………………………. 58
Inorganic Materials Analysis …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 60
General Analytical Instruments ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 62
Major Analytical Categories …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 64
Forensic Testing Market Size ………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 71
Analytical Instruments and Supplies …………………………………………………………………………………………. 73
Market Participants—Analytical Instruments …………………………………………………………………………….. 80
Analytical Instruments Company Profiles ………………………………………………………………………………….. 81
Drug Identification Kits ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 88
Drug Identification Kits Market Size ………………………………………………………………………………………….. 91
Market Participants—Drug Identification Kits ……………………………………………………………………………. 91
Market Shares ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 92
Drug Field-Testing Kit Company Profiles ……………………………………………………………………………………. 92
Toxicology/Immunoassay Market ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 94
Alcohol Analysis ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 94
Drug and Poison Analysis ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 95
Toxicology Immunoassay Reagents …………………………………………………………………………………………… 96
The Market for Forensic Toxicology Testing Products …………………………………………………………………. 97
Immunoassay Company Profiles ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 98
Forensic Biology and Serology …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 99
Blood Grouping ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 99
Serological Characterization of Bloodstains ……………………………………………………………………………….. 99
Pattern Analysis of Bloodstains ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 100
Bone Forensics and Skeletal Biology ……………………………………………………………………………………….. 101
Market Size ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 101
Forensic Biology and Serology Testing Company Profile ……………………………………………………………. 102
Fingerprinting/Biometrics …………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 102
Fingerprint Ridges and Ridge Characteristics ……………………………………………………………………………. 103
Fingerprint Classification ……………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 103
Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (IAFIS) ……………………………………………….. 103
IAFIS Enhancements: Automatic Feature Extraction and Matching (AFEM) …………………………………. 105
Product Types and Applications ……………………………………………………………………………………………… 106
Products for Obtaining Known or Criminal 10-Prints and Their Suppliers …………………………………….. 107
Products for Developing and Preserving Crime Scene Prints and Their Suppliers ………………………….. 113
Photography Supplies ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 115
Magnifiers ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 116
Digital Imaging Enhancement Software …………………………………………………………………………………… 116
Market Size ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 117
Market for 10-Print Products …………………………………………………………………………………………………. 119
Market for Electronic Products ………………………………………………………………………………………………. 121
Market for Crime Scene Print Products …………………………………………………………………………………… 121
Market for AFIS…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 121
Fingerprinting Product Company Profiles ………………………………………………………………………………… 122
DNA Testing ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 124
Applications and Growth Rate ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 124
Short Tandem Repeats ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 125
Overseas Activities ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 127
Interpol Global DNA Profiling Data …………………………………………………………………………………………. 129
DNA Testing Methods …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 130
RFLP ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 131
PCR …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 131
STR Analysis (STR) …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 134
Mitochondrial DNA Analysis (mtDNA) …………………………………………………………………………………….. 134
Y-Chromosome Analysis ………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 135
Low Copy Number (LCN) DNA ………………………………………………………………………………………………… 135
Analytical Instrumentation …………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 136
DNA Testing Products, Kits and Automation Company profiles ………………………………………………….. 139
DNA Matching ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 141
CODIS ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 142
DNA Identification Act of 1994 ……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 142
The Role of DNA Evidence in Law Enforcement and in the Legal System Today ……………………………. 143
Laboratories Performing DNA Analysis ……………………………………………………………………………………. 143
Private DNA Laboratory and Kit Provider Company Profiles ………………………………………………………. 144
Market Size ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 150
Federal Spending on DNA Backlog Reduction Program ……………………………………………………………… 151
Future Advances in DNA Profiling …………………………………………………………………………………………… 153
Forensic DNA Research Priorities ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 155
Sequencing Software …………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 163
