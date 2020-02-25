Edge AI Software Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

The edge AI software tools are a combination of Machine Learning (ML) and edge computing technology, and automatically turns raw data into events, insights, and predictions, without big data and costly analysis. The software tools that are being offered in the edge AI software market are in the form of Software Development Kits (SDKs) and frameworks, which allow users to integrate AI capabilities in the application software.

According to this study, over the next five years the Edge AI Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Edge AI Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Edge AI Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Edge AI Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software Tools

Software Platforms

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Google

Microsoft

AWS

Nutanix

TIBCO

Octonion

SWIM.AI

Imagimob

Anagog

Foghorn Systems

XNOR.AI

Bragi

Invision.AI

Tact.ai

Veea Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Edge AI Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Edge AI Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Edge AI Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Edge AI Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Edge AI Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Edge AI Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Edge AI Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Edge AI Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software Tools

2.2.2 Software Platforms

2.3 Edge AI Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Edge AI Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Autonomous Vehicles

2.4.2 Access Management

2.4.3 Video Surveillance

2.4.4 Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

2.4.5 Telemetry

2.5 Edge AI Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Edge AI Software by Players

3.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Edge AI Software Market Size M

Continued….

