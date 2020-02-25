Demand Side Platform System Market Grow at a CAGR of 29.9% to 2025 | Double Click (Google), Centro Inc, Trade Desk, Facebook Ads Manager, Oath Inc, Amazon DSP

Global Demand Side Platform System Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Demand Side Platform (DSP) System market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 29.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 12800 million by 2025, from USD 4491.8 million in 2019.

Demand side platforms (DSPs) are advertiser campaign management products that provide advertisers features for buying ad placements online in real time. Buying ad placements in real time through DSPs gives advertisers the ability to target their desired audiences as they are actually browsing websites. DSPs are typically managed by in-house marketing teams, advertising agencies, or agency trading desks that specialize in real-time advertising. By providing clarity into impressions and conversions, DSPs help advertisers spend their digital advertising budgets more effectively. DSPs are nearly always packaged into advertiser campaign management products that can manage ads across display, mobile, social, search, and video advertising channels. To purchase ads in real time, DSPs integrate with ad exchanges, which serve as a marketplace for ad inventory. Supply side platforms (or SSP) parallel DSPs. Publishers use SSPs to sell their advertising inventory in ad exchanges. Some DSPs can also integrate directly with SSPs to foster direct buys.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013211204/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Double Click (Google), Centro Inc, Trade Desk, Facebook Ads Manager, Oath Inc, Amazon DSP, Amobee, Adobe, Mediamath, Appnexus, Sizmek, Dataxu, AdForm, SocioMatic, LiveRamp, Criteo

Market Segment by Type, covers

RTB

PPB

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Automotive

Financial

Telecom

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013211204/discount

Table of Content:

1 Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Double Click (Google)

2.1.1 Double Click (Google) Details

2.1.2 Double Click (Google) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Double Click (Google) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Double Click (Google) Product and Services

2.1.5 Double Click (Google) Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Centro Inc

2.2.1 Centro Inc Details

2.2.2 Centro Inc Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Centro Inc SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Centro Inc Product and Services

2.2.5 Centro Inc Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Trade Desk

2.3.1 Trade Desk Details

2.3.2 Trade Desk Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Trade Desk SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Trade Desk Product and Services

2.3.5 Trade Desk Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Facebook Ads Manager

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue by Countries

8 South America Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Demand Side Platform (DSP) System by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market Segment by Application

12 Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013211204/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.