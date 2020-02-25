Defoamers Market Value Chain Analysis and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Defoamers Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Defoamers industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Defoamers manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Defoamers market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Defoamers Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Defoamers industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Defoamers industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Defoamers industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Defoamers Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Defoamers are included:

Market Potential

Technological advancements in materials sciences and improvements in test methods to evaluate the performance of defoamers have expanded the scope of applications in various end-use industries. Leading manufacturers offer VOC-free defoamers that are highly compatible for aqueous coatings and adhesives. They have emerged as cost-effective alternatives to various mineral oil defoamers. Recently, BYK Additives & Instruments, a leading supplier of coating additives, launched BYK-1799 and BYK-1788, ant-foaming solutions suitable for UV radiation-curing coating systems. BYK-1799 as a robust ant-foaming agent is extremely compatible for matt or pigmented coating systems and different types of printing inks. Various other market players have also launched anti-foaming applications that are chiefly characterized by significant dispersion property and stabilization of large number of silica-based matting agents.

Multinational chemicals manufacturing giant BASF has added a high-performance defoamer—based on organo-modified polysiloxanes—which exhibits a broad compatibility with a variety of binder systems and has a marked stability and efficiency. In addition, the defoamers is especially useful in water-based architectural coatings, industrial coatings, and pigment concentrates. Furthermore, the defoamer conforms to specific FDA and EU requirements to and hence used for food packaging applications. Several companies such as ADDAPT Chemical B.V are increasingly focused on developing cost-effective and environmental friendly additives offer bio-based and VOC-free defoamers, accentuating the market growth.

Global Defoamers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is a prominent market for defoamers market. North America and Europe showcase immense potential for the players in the global defoamers market. Water-based anti-foaming agents are increasingly being preferred to silicone-based defoamers in the emerging markets, since they are cost-effective and have high de-aerating effect. The growing demand for defoamers for water treatment, paints, textiles, and petroleum in emerging nations of Asia Pacific, such as China, is stimulated by the rapid pace of industrialization. Growing demand for industrial waste-water treatment has propelled the defoamers market in these regions. Stringent regulatory requirements against the use of VOC in paints and additives have spurred the demand for environmental-friendly defoamers in North America and Europe.

Global Defoamers Market: Competitive Analysis

The global defoamer market is fairly fragmented with a handful of large players competing against several small ones. Producers of defoamers adopt technological advancement in their manufacturing processes to gain a competitive edge over others. Major companies operating in this market include Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corp, Kemira Oyj, Bluestar Silicones, Ashland, Inc., BASF SE, Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

