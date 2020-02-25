Data Center Interconnect Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as ADVA Optical Networking, Ciena, Cisco Systems, Colt Technology Services, EKINOPS, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Huawei, Infinera, Juniper Networks

Data Center Interconnect Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

The data center interconnect (DCI) is the technology that connects two or more data centers using high-speed packet-optical connectivity over short, medium, or long distances. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based services by enterprises, the demand for data backup and business continuity has increased, which has led to the growth of the data center interconnect market. Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth for DCI during the forecast period on account of the rising adoption of optical interconnects in data centers.

The data center interconnect market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to several driving factors such as increasing migration to cloud-based services and growing focus on reducing high power consumption across data centers. Besides, movement to cloud-based services is propelling market growth. However, high initial investment may hinder the growth of the data center interconnect market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the need for higher Ethernet speed is likely to create significant growth prospects for the key players operating in the data center interconnect market over the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Center Interconnect market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Center Interconnect market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Center Interconnect market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

EKINOPS S.A.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

The “Global Data Center Interconnect Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Center Interconnect market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Center Interconnect market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Center Interconnect market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as geo clustering, real-time disaster recovery, and workload mobility. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, utility & power, it & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, government, media & entertainment, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Center Interconnect market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Center Interconnect Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Center Interconnect market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Center Interconnect market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Center Interconnect Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Center Interconnect Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Center Interconnect Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Center Interconnect Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

