Conductive Adhesive Market Size (2020-2025) Average Price by Manufacturers | Henkel, Uninwell, Dow Corning

Global Conductive Adhesive Market is valued at USD 200 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 290 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Los Angeles, United State: The report titled, Global Conductive Adhesive Market has been recently published by QY Research. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Conductive Adhesive market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Conductive Adhesive market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Conductive Adhesive market, which may bode well for the global Conductive Adhesive market in the coming years.

Top Key Players of the Global Conductive Adhesive Market: Henkel, Uninwell, Dow Corning, 3M, ThreeBond, Hitachi, TeamChem, Epoxy, Panacol-Elosol, SUMITOMO ELECTRIC, Creative Materials, Rogers Corporation, Shanghai Huayi, Dongguan New Orient, Nanjing XILITE, Foshan Resink

Global Conductive Adhesive Market Segmentation By Product: Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA)., Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA)

Global Conductive Adhesive Market Segmentation By Application: ELECTRONIC PACKAGING, FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS, FINE PITCH INTERCONNECTION

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Conductive Adhesive Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Conductive Adhesive Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Conductive Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Conductive Adhesive Product Overview

1.2 Conductive Adhesive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA).

1.2.2 Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA)

1.3 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Conductive Adhesive Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Conductive Adhesive Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Conductive Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Conductive Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Conductive Adhesive Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Conductive Adhesive Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Henkel

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Henkel Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Uninwell

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Uninwell Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Dow Corning

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Dow Corning Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 3M

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 3M Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 ThreeBond

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 ThreeBond Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Hitachi

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Hitachi Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 TeamChem

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 TeamChem Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Epoxy

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Epoxy Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Panacol-Elosol

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Panacol-Elosol Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Conductive Adhesive Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 SUMITOMO ELECTRIC Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Creative Materials

3.12 Rogers Corporation

3.13 Shanghai Huayi

3.14 Dongguan New Orient

3.15 Nanjing XILITE

3.16 Foshan Resink

4 Conductive Adhesive Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Conductive Adhesive Application/End Users

5.1 Conductive Adhesive Segment by Application

5.1.1 ELECTRONIC PACKAGING

5.1.2 FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS

5.1.3 FINE PITCH INTERCONNECTION

5.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Forecast

6.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Conductive Adhesive Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA). Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Conductive Adhesive Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Forecast in ELECTRONIC PACKAGING

6.4.3 Global Conductive Adhesive Forecast in FLAT PANEL DISPLAYS

7 Conductive Adhesive Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Conductive Adhesive Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Conductive Adhesive Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

