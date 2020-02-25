Cloud Telephony Service Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2027

The global Cloud Telephony Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cloud Telephony Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Cloud Telephony Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cloud Telephony Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cloud Telephony Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global cloud telephony services market. Key players profiled in the cloud telephony services market include 8×8, Inc., AVOXI, BroadSoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., DIALPAD, Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd., Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd., Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd., LeadNXT, Megapath, Microsoft Corporation, Mitel Networks Corporation, Natterbox Ltd., NetFortis, Nextiva, NFON AG, NovaCloud Pty Ltd., NTT Communications, PortaOne, Inc., Redcentric plc., RingCentral, Inc., Singtel, Solutions Infini., Telviva, Tripudio Ltd., VoIPStudio, Vonage Intermedia.net, Inc., and Vox Telecom.

The Global Cloud Telephony Services Market is segmented as below:

Global Cloud Telephony Services Market, by Deployment

Hosted

Cloud

Global Cloud Telephony Services Market, by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Telephony Services Market, by Application

Conferencing

Multi-level IVR

Sales & Marketing

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Others

Global Cloud Telephony Services Market, by Network

Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs)

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Global Cloud Telephony Services Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Cloud Telephony Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cloud Telephony Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

