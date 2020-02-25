Cash Logistics Market 2020-2027; In-depth Analysis by Leading Players: G4S PLC., GSLS, LEMUIR GROUP, LOOMIS AB, PROSEGUR CASH, S.A., THE BRINK’S COMPANY

Cash logistic means physical transfer of banknotes, coin from one place to another. It involves all the activities, such as collecting, handling, and transfer. The cash centers and bank branches, ATM points, large retailers, and others are holding large amounts of cash that to be transferred from one place to another; this drives the cash logistics market. The physical transfer of cash may not be taken lightly, and it gives more security for that purpose; it raises demand for the cash logistic market globally.

Leading Cash Logistics Market Players:

1.The Brink’s Company

2.Cash Logistik Security AG

3.CMS Info Systems Ltd.

4.G4S plc.

5.Garda World Security Corporation

6.Global Security Logistics Co.

7.GSLS

8.Lemuir Group

9.Loomis AB

10.Prosegur Cash, S.A.

The services such as cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management are rising demand for the cash logistic market. They are increasing cash demand for the emerging economies rising demand for the cash logistic market. However, the increase in digital transactions and cash-in-transit robberies restrain the growth of the market. Hike in a cash transaction, ATM services, banks, financial institution require enhanced security; hence, it demands cash logistics which create a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the cash logistics market.

The global cash logistics market is segmented on the basis of services, end-user. On the basis of services the market is segmented as cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as retailers, government agencies, financial institution, others.

Also, key Cash Logistics Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

