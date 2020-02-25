Cannabis Packaging Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2026

Cannabis Packaging Market report to study and analyses the market size ( Consumption, Value, Volume and Production ) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Cannabis Packaging market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Cannabis Packaging industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Kush Bottles, Maple Leaf Green World, J.L.Clark, KAYA CANNABIS, Lexaria Bioscience ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.Cannabis Packaging Market report provide the in-depth analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market (Growth Potential, Opportunities, Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges and Risks).

Scope of Cannabis Packaging Market: The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, Canada will be the major revenue contributor to the cannabis packaging market in North America throughout the forecast period. The legalization of cannabis and relaxed regulatory norms for mass manufacturing of cannabis will drive the growth of this market in Canada.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❇ Rigid Packaging

❇ Flexible Packaging

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❇ Medical Use

❇ Recreational Use

❇ Others

Cannabis Packaging Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Content:

