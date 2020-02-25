Calcined Petcoke Market to be at Forefront by2019 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Calcined Petcoke market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Calcined Petcoke market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Calcined Petcoke market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Growth Dynamics

Rising production of green petcoke has a direct bearing on the growth dynamics of the global calcined petcoke market. This rides on the back of ever rising demand for oil in several countries across the world. Rapid strides made by the paints and coatings industries has been spurring the demand for calcined petcoke, where the material is used in the production of TiOÃ¢ââ. The strides are fueled by extensive consumption of paints and coatings in end-use industries across the globe.

Extensive worldwide application in the aluminum smelter industry is also propelling the growth of the calcined petcoke market. Growing demand for a cost-effective feedstock for the steel industries is boosting the calcined petcoke market. However, the glut of oil refining output in some countries in recent years has squeezed the profits of players in the refining industry. Nevertheless, the growth will be catalyzed by the growing demand for calcined petcoke among large aluminum smelters in emerging economies, such as in India and China.

Global Calcined Petcoke Market: Regional Assessment

Some of the regions likely to occupy prominent positions in the landscape of the global calcined petcoke market are the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. In particular, there has been spikes in the consumption of calcined petcoke in the U.S. and parts of Europe. However, the calcined petcoke market will see a vast attractive avenue in Asia Pacific, most notably in emerging economies of Asia. The revenues for this the Asia Pacific calcined petcoke market come majorly from the primary aluminum industry.

