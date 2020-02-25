Bone Cement Market to worth USD 1,414.1 Mn with Top Participants by 2025 | Avail at TIP

The Global Bone Cement Market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Bone Cement Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Bone Cement Market”.

Bone Cement is being used for in arthroplasty procedures for over four decades for the purpose of total joint replacement prosthesis to periprosthetic bone. Injectable form of bone cement is being used for various applications in vertebroplasty. However, factors such as porosity, viscosity, radiopacifiers, sterilization, biocompatibility and presence of antibiotic additives and mixing methods are known to affect the clinical performance of bone cements. Adverse effects of bone cement such as, cardiopulmonary complications, hypersensitivity to components such as benzoyl peroxide and presence of methylmethacrylate prove to be a major drawback to the use of bone cements. Thus, owing to these factors the market is likely to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiles:

1.DePuy Synthes

2. Zimmer Biomet

3. Stryker

4. Smith & Nephew

5. DJO Global

6. Arthrex, Inc.

7. Tecres

8. Heraeus Holding

9. Teknimed

10. Osteopoeriss LLC

The Global Bone Cement Market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.

