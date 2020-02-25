Biodegradable Polymers Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Market overview

The biodegradable polymer market is expected to have a CAGR of 20.25% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Biodegradable polymers are advantageous over non-biodegradable polymers because they are less toxic, have fewer side effects, help improve patient compliance and maintain drug stabilization.

– The preference for environmentally friendly polymers to protect the environment and the non-toxic nature of biodegradable polymers favor the growth of the market.

– Higher prices compared to petroleum-based polymers and low awareness in low-income countries are likely to hamper market growth.

Biodegradable plastics are increasingly used in niche applications, for example in the shale gas industry (where they are used in hydraulic fracturing), in hygiene products and, among other things, in equipment fishing. These should be an opportunity for the market in the future.

Main market trends

Increasing demand from the packaging industry

– Biodegradable polymers are used for the rigid packaging of bottles, containers, blisters, etc., since they have no negative environmental impact. The main challenge for many food and beverage manufacturers is to extend shelf life by improving packaging.

The most important biodegradable polymers used in rigid packaging are PLA and PHA / PBS. They are also used in the production of frozen trays, dry cosmetic containers such as face powders and eye shadows, disposable cups and plates.

– Increased intervention by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and related food safety organizations encourages the use of biodegradable, food-grade polymers for packaging beverages and snacks.

– In addition, the consumption of biodegradable polymers in the production of bottles and containers is increasing worldwide. The production of bottles and containers takes place more in China, as it is the center of production of the main products. As a result, consumption of bioplastics is expected to increase over the forecast period.

– They are used in packaging films for food, pharmaceuticals and beverage bottles as well as for the packaging of non-food products such as towels and handkerchiefs, toilet paper, diapers, sanitary napkins , cardboard and wrapping paper for food wrapping paper, coated cartons for cups, plates, etc.

– All of the above factors are expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

Region

Asia-Pacific dominates the market – in the Asia-Pacific region, countries like China and India dominate the market.

– China has the largest electronic production base in the world. Electronic products such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, etc. posted the strongest growth in the electronics segment. With the rising disposable income of the middle class, demand for electronic products is expected to increase in the near future, propelling the biopolymer market forward.

– The Indian market for biodegradable polymers is still in its infancy, with few players on the market. Less awareness and less stringent environmental quality regulations are impacting the growth of the country’s biopolymer industry. Faced with increasing pollution in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, people are aware of the importance of using environmentally friendly products.

– Japan has been actively involved in the innovation and development of biopolymers to develop various applications of biodegradable polymers in various industries using plastics. Japan, known as the largest innovative country in the world, is at the forefront of technological advances. The country is the third largest automaker and has one of the largest electronics industries.

– The electrical and electronic industry is one of the most important sectors in the ASEAN region. The sector accounts for almost 30 to 35% of the region’s total exports. Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam are the main centers of production of electrical and electronic products on the world market.

Competitive landscape

The biodegradable polymer market is partially fragmented. In terms of market share, no player has a larger share and is currently only involved in the production of fewer products. The main players in the biodegradable polymer market are BASF SE, BIOTEC GmbH & Co., Cardia Bio Plastics Limited, Cortec Group, DowDuPont, Merck, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC and Novamont SpA.

