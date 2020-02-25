Automotive RADAR Market Analysis, Size, Leading Competitors, Growth Trends and Business Revenue Forecast to 2025

Automotive radar is one of the leading technologies owing to its high precision and accuracy information content, including speed and range detection when compared to many other alternative sensors especially visual sensors. Automotive radar systems are the primary sensors adaptive cruise control and plays a very crucial role in the advance driver assistance system. In addition, automotive radar is one of the crucial sensors for collision avoidance, vehicle and pedestrian avoidance, and others. Automotive radar market is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth rate during the forecast owing to rise in demand for vehicle with safety features.

The key players analyzed in the automotive radar market include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Company, DENSO Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Valeo, ZF Friedrichshafen, Analog, and others.

Automotive radar is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in demand for safety features in automobiles and strict rules and regulations for safety features.

The automotive radar market is segmented on the basis of application, frequency, range, vehicle type, and region. Application segment includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), blind spot detection (BSD), forward collision warning system, intelligent park assists, and others. Further, on the basis of frequency, the market is categorized into 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79 GHz. By range, the market is classified into long range radar (LRR), and short & medium range radar (S&MRR). Vehicle type includes passenger car and commercial vehicles. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive radar market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY APPLICATION

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Other ADAS Applications

BY FREQUENCY

24 GHz

77 GHz

79GHz

BY RANGE

Long Range RADAR (LRR)

Short & Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR)

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

BY REGION

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



