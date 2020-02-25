Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market to 2026 – Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts

The automotive panoramic sunroof is a large sunroof that is used to cover the entire roof of a vehicle and is significantly larger than the traditional sunroof. The panoramic glass sunroof uses more than one roof panel that opens above both the seats. It is also known as a multi-pane sunroof system, which tilts and slides open. Moreover, this is because multiple panes form one unit when closed and retracts upon slider track and stack when opened. It is majorly the operable fixed glass panel that consists of large panel size. Companies such as Webasto, Inalfa Roof System, and Nissan Maxima offer dual sunroof that is commonly known as panoramic sunroof.

Automotive panoramic sunroof is anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in innovation in glass technology and increase in demand for safety, comfort, and convenience features.

The global automotive panoramic sunroof market is segmented on the basis of material type, vehicle type, and region. Based on material type, the market is bifurcated into glass and fiber. By vehicle type, it is divided into hatchback, sedan, sport utility vehicle (SUV), battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and plug in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the automotive panoramic sunroof market include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., CIE Automotive SA, Donghee Industrial Co. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group BV, Webasto SE, Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Inteva Products, Automotive Sunroof-Customcraft (ASC) Inc., BOS Group, Magna International Inc., and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive panoramic sunroof market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

– Glass

– Fiber

By Vehicle Type

– Hatchback

– Sedan

– Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV)

– Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

– Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

– Plug in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

