Automotive Gasket and Seal Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Report

Market: Dynamics

The world automotive gasket and seal market is prophesied to embrace superior growth opportunities while riding on a high demand for sealing solutions from top end-use sectors that look to achieve enhanced performance, operational certainty, and reduced costs. One of the vital factors propelling the demand for advanced solutions could be strict compliance with tight quality standards in different sectors such as marine, rail, aerospace, construction, and electronic and electrical equipment manufacturing. High-strength gasketing and sealing solutions could invite spurred growth prospects on the back of constant innovation and development in the science of sealing.

Global Automotive Gasket and Seal Market: Segmentation

The international automotive gasket and seal market is envisaged to be classified according to product, vehicle, sales channel, and material. In terms of product, the market could see a classification into metallic and non-metallic gaskets. However, metallic gasket could account for a major share in the market by the end of the forecast period. In 2017, this product secured a 70.8% of the total market share.

In terms of vehicle, the international automotive gasket and seal market is prognosticated to be segmented into compact, mid-sized, premium, luxury, commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles. By sales channel, there could be prime segments such as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket. On the basis of type of material, the market is foretold to be cataloged into metal, fiber, rubber, and silicon.

By region, the international automotive gasket and seal market could include Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) as a leading segment rising at a 6.3% CAGR. North America and Europe are anticipated to be other lucrative regions of the market. However, Japan could be among the slow growing markets, where the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to be slightly better.

Global Automotive Gasket and Seal Market: Competition

The worldwide automotive gasket and seal market is predicted to witness the presence of key players such as Dana Limited, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Datwyler, Elringklinger AG, SKF AB, Smiths Group plc, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co, KG and Flowserve Corporation, and Victor Gaskets India LTD.

