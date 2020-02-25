Automotive Bearings Market 2020-2024: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2024

Market Overview

The market global auto bearings was valued at 53.12 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to record a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

In a traditional sedan, an average of about 60 bearings are fitted, while the number increases in the case of sedans and SUVs. In addition, the bearings add significant weight to the vehicle; as a result, OEMs are continuously working to build lighter units.

Some of the main factors driving the growth of the market are the enactment of the strict regulations of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the standards of average fuel economy (CAFÉ), the emphasis put on light vehicles, increased demand for commercial vehicles and sales in the European region, and increased production and auto sales, especially in Asia-Pacific. However, rising aluminum prices, particularly in the United States, could hamper market growth in the country.

At the regional level, in 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied and represented 47.21% of the total market. The main reason for this is the increase in production and sales of automobiles in the region, particularly in India, Japan and the countries of Southeast Asia.

Scope of the report

Bearings are mechanical devices used to reduce friction between rotating equipment. The automotive bearings market has been segmented by product and type of vehicle.

Key Market Trends Rolling element bearings have

dominated the market and are expected to grow at a rapid pace

The global automotive rolling element market was valued at $ 27.23 billion in 2018 and is projected to have a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

Tapered rollers, needle rollers, spherical rollers and cylindrical / straight rollers are the main types of rolling element bearings for automobiles. These bearings have been widely deployed in vehicle systems, primarily in the engine, transmission and wheels (excluding needle rollers for wheel bearings).

During the 2017-2018 period, major bearing manufacturers, such as SKF, NSK, Schaeffler and JTEKT, announced their investment plans for the expansion of their ball bearing production facilities, in order to meet the growing demand from the automotive industry. The aforementioned manufacturers have expanded their roller bearing production facilities, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, and in particular in countries such as Japan, India, Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia and China. Tapered roller and needle roller bearings are identified as the main production plans of the aforementioned players.

Due to increasing competition in the automotive ball bearing market, bearing manufacturers have focused on improving their roller bearing products. Thus, in 2018, the automotive industry experienced many developments of new roller bearings. For example, in April 2018, Schaeffler developed a new low-friction transmission bearing, known as an angular roller unit (ARU). In March 2018, NSK developed a 2.5 generation high performance tapered roller hub bearing with a hub shaft for vehicles, such as pickup trucks, large SUVs and utility vehicles.

Asia-Pacific

dominated the world market In the automotive bearings market, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China dominated the market, followed by Japan and India. The Chinese economy is growing and the disposable income of middle class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, positively reflects the growing demand for vehicles. In the past five years, due to the low production costs in the country, the demand for vehicle production has increased considerably. In addition, in 2017, 24,961,948 units of passenger vehicles were sold in China, compared to 24,376,902 units in 2016. The increase in vehicle sales in the country should give birth to the braking systems market, creating a production demand.

However, in 2018, the country experienced a 3% drop in vehicle sales due to trade tensions and weak consumer confidence, which hampered market growth. In addition, industry experts are predicting a further decline in vehicle sales in 2019. To overcome this problem, the government has unveiled many measures to increase car sales, which should boost market growth.

In India, in 2018, vehicle sales fell due to an uneven monsoon, low festive demand and high fuel and insurance costs. However, due to the government initiative Make in India, auto component manufacturers are investing in the country, either by investing or launching a new product, or through mergers and acquisitions. For example, ABC Bearing Limited merges with Timken India Limited. The merger will help the two companies expand their product portfolio, access new domestic and export markets, and increase their market share and economies of scale.

Competitive landscape

The global automotive bearing market is made up of large companies, such as JTEKT, NTN, NSK, Schaeffler AG, etc. The other category includes domestic companies in emerging markets, such as bearings, etc. ARB

due to the many joint The market is very competitive, business and production expansion activities in Asian countries.

Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1

Study deliverables 1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Scope of the study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market overview

4.2 Introduction to market factors and constraints

4.3 Market factors

4.4 Market restrictions

4.5 Industry attractiveness – Analysis of the five bearer strengths

4.5.1 Threat of new entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers / consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of substitute products

4.5.5 Intensity of competitive rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of product

5.1.1 Plain bearings

5.1.2 Rolling element

bearings 5.1.3 Ball bearings

5.2 Type of vehicle

5.2.1 Passenger cars

5.2.2 Commercial vehicles

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3. 1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3. 3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the world

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Supplier market share

6.2 Mergers and acquisitions

6.3 Company profiles

6.3.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

6.3.2 SKF

6.3.3 NSK Ltd

6.3.4 JTEKT Corp

6.3.5 Minebea Co. Ltd

6.3.6 Nachi Fujikoski

6.3 .7 NTN Corp

6.3.8 Rheinmetall Automotive

6.3.9 Schaeffler AG

6.3.10 SNL Bearings Ltd

6.3.11 Timken Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Continued….

