Automotive Backup Camera Market Forecast Report by Market Insights, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application

Backup cameras in a vehicle are used to provide a clear picture of the rear side of the vehicle and is useful in reducing the accidents that can occur during the reversal of the vehicle. Since a larger number of accidents take place during the reversal of the vehicle followed by the number of deaths and damage to the infrastructure, the backup camera for vehicles has gained popularity across the globe. Also the backup cameras can provide the view of the blind spot at the rear side of the vehicle, which has also supplemented the automotive backup camera growth. In addition, they provide the mirror image of the rear side object, which is helpful in reduction of accidents during the reversal of the vehicle. Also, government regulations across the globe has made backup camera to be mandatorily installed in the vehicle, which has supplemented the growth of automotive backup camera across the globe.

Backup cameras have a wider application in tow trucks and large trailers which cover a larger area on the road while travelling and need assistance while parking and reversing the vehicle. Also, backup camera are much more effective and efficient as they help to reduce the accidents occurring due to rear blind spots which are not visible to the driver while reversing the vehicle. Backup camera are installed in vehicle during the time of manufacturing or by aftermarket source and are positioned at surface, flush or license plate of the vehicle thus providing a better view of the rear side of the vehicle to the driver.

Automotive backup cameras are expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increased safety concern among the customers and the increased trend of installing advanced driving system in vehicle. Also the government regulations fuel the growth of the automotive backup camera market across the globe.

The automotive backup camera market is segmented based on position, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. By position, the automotive backup/rear camera market is categorized as surface mounted, flush mounted and license mounted. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are the vehicle types that are studied under automotive backup/rear camera market. By sales channel, it is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive backup camera market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Position

– Surface mounted

– Flush mounted

– License mounted

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel Type

– Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

– Aftermarket

By Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Aptiv PLC

– Continental AG

– Delphi Technologies

– Magna International

– OmniVision Technologies

– Pyle

– Robert Bosch GmbH

– Stonkam AG

– Valeo

– Yada

