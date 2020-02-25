Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market Top Vendors Analysis 2019 – 2025

TMR Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.

Global Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Automotive 3D Printed Tires market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Automotive 3D Printed Tires market.

market segment. The company has global presence in 170 countries with 68 manufacturing facilities.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Established in 1898, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading brand name globally. The company’s major businesses are across North America and Latin America, but it also has a prominent presence in other region. It has 48 manufacturing facilities in around 22 countries. The company manufactures aviation tire, passenger vehicle tire, commercial vehicle, off-the-road tire, racing tires and recreational vehicle tires.

Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market Dynamics

Growing safety demand to drive the 3D printed tire market

The 3D printed tires comprises of the tire and wheel as one structure. The 3D printed tires eliminates the rims and there is no inflation. The 3D printed tires are sturdy and supports the vehicle weight but yet are flexible to absorb the vibrations. Since, the tires are airless they are not susceptible to deflation, blowouts and punctures. Automakers such as General Motors Company and AB Volvo have set goals to design crash free vehicles and are heavily investing in technologies promoting safer vehicles. Rising consumer awareness and demand from automakers to deliver safer vehicles is set to drive the 3D printed tire market.

Rise in demand of organic and emission free tires

The 3D printed tires such as Vision of Michelin is made from organic rubber compounds.The tire is thus biodegradable and easily retreadable. Carbon black & dust emission from tires form a hazardous pollutants. Tires are mandatory labelling covering parameters such as rolling resistance, wet grip and noise have become mandatory in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, GCC and European Union.

The 3D printed tire named Oxygene of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company features an open structure in the tire to allow moss growth. The moss will emit oxygen and further help reduce the emission caused by the vehicles. The electronics in the tire will be powered by the harvested energy from photosynthesis.

Automotive 3D Printed Tires Market Segmentation

Based on the Material type, the automotive 3D printed tires market is segmented into

Synthetic Rubber

Mixed Material

Others

Based on the Vehicle type, the automotive 3D printed tires market is segmented into

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on the Sales Channel, the automotive 3D printed tires market is segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

