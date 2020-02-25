Auto-Injectors Market – Upcoming Opportunities by 2027

major players in the auto-injectors market. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategy, and recent developments are provided for major market players in the company profile section. Major market players profiled in the report include Antares Pharma, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biogen Idec, Inc., Mylan, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL) Group, Unilife Corporation, and Ypsomed Holdings AG.

The global auto-injectors market has been segmented into the following categories:

Global Auto-Injectors Market, by Product Type

Prefilled (Disposable) Auto-injectors

Fillable (Reusable) Auto-injectors

Global Auto- Injectors Market, by Therapeutic Application

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

Global Auto-Injectors Market, by Product Type

Standardized Auto-injectors

Customized Auto-injectors

Global Auto-Injectors Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Each market player encompassed in the Auto-Injectors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Auto-Injectors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

