Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market Report, History and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Segmentation

Tentatively, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented on the basis of treatment, distribution channel and geography.

Based on treatment, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into:

Sulfisoxazole

Ampicillin

Amoxicillin

Cephalexin

Nitrofurantoin

Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole

Quinolone

Based on distribution channel, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

Others

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. While majority of antibiotic drugs have been introduced in the asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, some of them are still under clinical trials and thus, high competition exists among local and regional players. Among the antibiotic drugs indicated for asymptomatic bacteriuria infection, the sulfisoxazole segment is expected to lead the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market over the forecast period. The retail pharmacy distribution channel is expected to contribute a high share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market as it is the most accessible channel for all kind of patients. Online pharmacies also account for significant revenue generation, owing to a large number of people purchasing medicines from e-commerce stores as compared to drug stores.

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market can be segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market, owing to a rise in the number of patients with asymptomatic bacteriuria infection, coupled with the high number of pregnancies conceived as compared to other regions. The asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the increased production of antibiotic drugs by key domestic players. Europe is expected to register the second largest share in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market throughout the forecast period, owing to the increased awareness about the early diagnosis of asymptomatic bacteriuria infection in pregnant women.

Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Treatment Market: Key Players

The global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global asymptomatic bacteriuria treatment market include Apotex Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

