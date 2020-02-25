Artificial Casings Market to 2026 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals | Viscofan SA, Devro plc, Selo

“

Artificial Casings Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Artificial Casings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Artificial Casings Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Artificial Casings market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Artificial Casings Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [ Viscofan SA, Devro plc, Selo, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group, Kalle GmbH, Nitta Casings, ViskoTeepak, FIBRAN, S.A, Viskase Companies, Innovia Films Limited, Columbit Group (Colpak), Nippi, FABIOS S.A ]. Artificial Casings Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Artificial Casings market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

The global Artificial Casings market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Artificial Casings market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The additional global Artificial Casings market study also imparts essential industry frameworks along with key development methods and policies. The company sold its Artificial Casings last year, which also affected Y-O-Y growth situations from 2020 to 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Artificial Casings Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Artificial Casings market:

Viscofan SA, Devro plc, Selo, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group, Kalle GmbH, Nitta Casings, ViskoTeepak, FIBRAN, S.A, Viskase Companies, Innovia Films Limited, Columbit Group (Colpak), Nippi, FABIOS S.A

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Artificial Casings industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Artificial Casings industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Artificial Casings industry.

– Different types and applications of Artificial Casings industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Artificial Casings industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Artificial Casings industry.

– SWOT analysis of Artificial Casings industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Casings industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Collagen Casing

Cellulose Casing

Fibrous Casing

Plastic Casing

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Packing

Medicine

Cosmetics

Other

Artificial Casings Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Artificial Casings markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Artificial Casings market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Artificial Casings market.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Artificial Casings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.3.2 Collagen Casing

1.3.3 Cellulose Casing

1.3.4 Fibrous Casing

1.3.5 Plastic Casing

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Artificial Casings Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Food Packing

1.4.3 Medicine

1.4.4 Cosmetics

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Artificial Casings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Artificial Casings Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales 2013-2025

2.2 Artificial Casings Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Artificial Casings Sales by Regions 2013-2018

2.2.2 Global Artificial Casings Revenue by Regions 2013-2018

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Artificial Casings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Artificial Casings Sales by Manufacturers 2013-2018

3.1.2 Artificial Casings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Artificial Casings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Artificial Casings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Casings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Artificial Casings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Artificial Casings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Casings Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Artificial Casings Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Collagen Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Cellulose Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.1.3 Fibrous Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.1.4 Plastic Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Artificial Casings Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Artificial Casings Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Artificial Casings Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

6.4.5 Mexico

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Casings Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 UK

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Sales by Countries

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Indonesia

8.4.9 Malaysia

8.4.10 Philippines

8.4.11 Thailand

8.4.12 Vietnam

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Central & South America Artificial Casings Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Central & South America Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Brazil

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 GCC Countries

10.3.4 Egypt

10.3.5 South Africa

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Viscofan SA

11.1.1 Viscofan SA Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.1.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.1.5 Viscofan SA Recent Development

11.2 Devro plc

11.2.1 Devro plc Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.2.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.2.5 Devro plc Recent Development

11.3 Selo

11.3.1 Selo Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.3.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.3.5 Selo Recent Development

11.4 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited

11.4.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.4.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.4.5 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited Recent Development

11.5 DAT-Schaub Group

11.5.1 DAT-Schaub Group Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.5.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.5.5 DAT-Schaub Group Recent Development

11.6 Kalle GmbH

11.6.1 Kalle GmbH Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.6.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.6.5 Kalle GmbH Recent Development

11.7 Nitta Casings

11.7.1 Nitta Casings Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.7.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.7.5 Nitta Casings Recent Development

11.8 ViskoTeepak

11.8.1 ViskoTeepak Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.8.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.8.5 ViskoTeepak Recent Development

11.9 FIBRAN, S.A

11.9.1 FIBRAN, S.A Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.9.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.9.5 FIBRAN, S.A Recent Development

11.10 Viskase Companies

11.10.1 Viskase Companies Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings

11.10.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction

11.10.5 Viskase Companies Recent Development

11.11 Innovia Films Limited

11.12 Columbit Group (Colpak)

11.13 Nippi

11.14 FABIOS S.A

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Artificial Casings Sales Channels

12.2.2 Artificial Casings Distributors

12.3 Artificial Casings Customers

13 Market Forecast

13.1 Global Artificial Casings Sales and Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

13.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Type

13.3 Global Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Application

13.4 Artificial Casings Forecast by Regions

13.4.1 Global Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

13.4.2 Global Artificial Casings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

13.5 North America Market Forecast

13.5.1 North America Artificial Casings Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.5.2 United States

13.5.3 Canada

13.5.4 Mexico

13.6 Europe Market Forecast

13.6.1 Europe Artificial Casings Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.6.2 Germany

13.6.3 France

13.6.4 UK

13.6.5 Italy

13.6.6 Russia

13.7 Asia Pacific Market Forecast

13.7.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.7.2 China

13.7.3 Japan

13.7.4 Korea

13.7.5 India

13.7.6 Australia

13.7.7 Indonesia

13.7.8 Thailand

13.7.9 Malaysia

13.7.10 Philippines

13.7.11 Vietnam

13.8 Central & South America Market Forecast

13.8.1 Central & South America Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.8.2 Brazil

13.9 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

13.9.2 GCC Countries

13.9.3 Egypt

13.9.4 South Africa

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

