Artificial Casings Market to 2026 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types, Technologies, Applications and End-User Verticals | Viscofan SA, Devro plc, Selo
Artificial Casings Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight
Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Artificial Casings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Artificial Casings Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Artificial Casings market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Artificial Casings Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [Viscofan SA, Devro plc, Selo, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group, Kalle GmbH, Nitta Casings, ViskoTeepak, FIBRAN, S.A, Viskase Companies, Innovia Films Limited, Columbit Group (Colpak), Nippi, FABIOS S.A]. Artificial Casings Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Artificial Casings market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
The global Artificial Casings market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Artificial Casings market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The additional global Artificial Casings market study also imparts essential industry frameworks along with key development methods and policies. The company sold its Artificial Casings last year, which also affected Y-O-Y growth situations from 2020 to 2026.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Artificial Casings Market Report :
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
This report covers leading companies associated in Artificial Casings market:
Viscofan SA, Devro plc, Selo, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group, Kalle GmbH, Nitta Casings, ViskoTeepak, FIBRAN, S.A, Viskase Companies, Innovia Films Limited, Columbit Group (Colpak), Nippi, FABIOS S.A
The report can answer the following questions:
– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Artificial Casings industry.
– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Artificial Casings industry.
– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Artificial Casings industry.
– Different types and applications of Artificial Casings industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.
– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Artificial Casings industry.
– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Artificial Casings industry.
– SWOT analysis of Artificial Casings industry.
– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Artificial Casings industry.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Collagen Casing
Cellulose Casing
Fibrous Casing
Plastic Casing
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Food Packing
Medicine
Cosmetics
Other
Artificial Casings Market: Regional analysis includes:
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
South America (Brazil etc.)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]
Research Methodology
Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Artificial Casings markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Artificial Casings market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Artificial Casings market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Artificial Casings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.3.2 Collagen Casing
1.3.3 Cellulose Casing
1.3.4 Fibrous Casing
1.3.5 Plastic Casing
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Artificial Casings Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.4.2 Food Packing
1.4.3 Medicine
1.4.4 Cosmetics
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Casings Market Size
2.1.1 Global Artificial Casings Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Artificial Casings Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Artificial Casings Sales by Regions 2013-2018
2.2.2 Global Artificial Casings Revenue by Regions 2013-2018
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Artificial Casings Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Artificial Casings Sales by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.1.2 Artificial Casings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2013-2018
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Artificial Casings Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Artificial Casings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.3 Global Artificial Casings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Artificial Casings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Artificial Casings Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Casings Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Artificial Casings Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Collagen Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.2 Cellulose Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.3 Fibrous Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.1.4 Plastic Casing Sales and Revenue (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Artificial Casings Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Artificial Casings Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Artificial Casings Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
6.4.5 Mexico
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Artificial Casings Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 UK
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Sales by Countries
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Indonesia
8.4.9 Malaysia
8.4.10 Philippines
8.4.11 Thailand
8.4.12 Vietnam
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Central & South America Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Central & South America Artificial Casings Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Central & South America Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Brazil
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 GCC Countries
10.3.4 Egypt
10.3.5 South Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Viscofan SA
11.1.1 Viscofan SA Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.1.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.1.5 Viscofan SA Recent Development
11.2 Devro plc
11.2.1 Devro plc Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.2.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.2.5 Devro plc Recent Development
11.3 Selo
11.3.1 Selo Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.3.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.3.5 Selo Recent Development
11.4 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited
11.4.1 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.4.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.4.5 Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited Recent Development
11.5 DAT-Schaub Group
11.5.1 DAT-Schaub Group Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.5.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.5.5 DAT-Schaub Group Recent Development
11.6 Kalle GmbH
11.6.1 Kalle GmbH Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.6.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.6.5 Kalle GmbH Recent Development
11.7 Nitta Casings
11.7.1 Nitta Casings Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.7.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.7.5 Nitta Casings Recent Development
11.8 ViskoTeepak
11.8.1 ViskoTeepak Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.8.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.8.5 ViskoTeepak Recent Development
11.9 FIBRAN, S.A
11.9.1 FIBRAN, S.A Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.9.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.9.5 FIBRAN, S.A Recent Development
11.10 Viskase Companies
11.10.1 Viskase Companies Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Artificial Casings
11.10.4 Artificial Casings Product Introduction
11.10.5 Viskase Companies Recent Development
11.11 Innovia Films Limited
11.12 Columbit Group (Colpak)
11.13 Nippi
11.14 FABIOS S.A
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Artificial Casings Sales Channels
12.2.2 Artificial Casings Distributors
12.3 Artificial Casings Customers
13 Market Forecast
13.1 Global Artificial Casings Sales and Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
13.2 Global Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Type
13.3 Global Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Application
13.4 Artificial Casings Forecast by Regions
13.4.1 Global Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.4.2 Global Artificial Casings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
13.5 North America Market Forecast
13.5.1 North America Artificial Casings Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.5.2 United States
13.5.3 Canada
13.5.4 Mexico
13.6 Europe Market Forecast
13.6.1 Europe Artificial Casings Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.6.2 Germany
13.6.3 France
13.6.4 UK
13.6.5 Italy
13.6.6 Russia
13.7 Asia Pacific Market Forecast
13.7.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.7.2 China
13.7.3 Japan
13.7.4 Korea
13.7.5 India
13.7.6 Australia
13.7.7 Indonesia
13.7.8 Thailand
13.7.9 Malaysia
13.7.10 Philippines
13.7.11 Vietnam
13.8 Central & South America Market Forecast
13.8.1 Central & South America Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.8.2 Brazil
13.9 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.9.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Casings Sales Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
13.9.2 GCC Countries
13.9.3 Egypt
13.9.4 South Africa
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
