Articulated Robot Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future
The global Articulated Robot market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Articulated Robot market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Articulated Robot market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Articulated Robot market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Articulated Robot market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.
Global Articulated Robot Market Segments
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity
- Low
- Medium
- High
- Heavy
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)
- Food & Beverages
- Medical & Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The U.K
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- India
- Japan
- China
- Republic of Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Articulated Robot market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Articulated Robot market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
What insights readers can gather from the Articulated Robot market report?
- A critical study of the Articulated Robot market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Articulated Robot market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Articulated Robot landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Articulated Robot market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Articulated Robot market share and why?
- What strategies are the Articulated Robot market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Articulated Robot market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Articulated Robot market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Articulated Robot market by the end of 2029?
