Animal Genetics Market: Opportunity Assessment Research Study2019 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Animal Genetics market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Animal Genetics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is an intuitive and exhaustive study on the current and future prospects of the global Animal Genetics industry. The key insights are elucidated as under:

The report postulates key numbers on the market status of the Animal Genetics market manufacturers and is a reliable and valuable source of market intelligence for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides an intrinsic overview of the industry including its market definition, market overview and market executive summary.

The report depicts an in-depth analysis on the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, of leading stakeholders in the Animal Genetics market

The Animal Genetics market is further scrutinized through the SWOT analysis of key players for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report also brings forth important trends in the Animal Genetics market that are changing the dynamics of the market.

A detailed scrutiny of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Animal Genetics market helps stakeholders take strategic decisions

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.

Competitive landscape of Animal Genetics market has tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 players and provides a dashboard view of their strategies and intensity mapping.

Notable Developments

The global animal genetics market has gone through a few developments in the last few years. These market developments make a manifestation of how and what is influencing the growth of the global animal genetics market. One such development is mentioned below:

In February 2019, Netherlands-based Hendrix Genetics B.V. along with a leading manufacturer of aquafeed and animal nutrition has acquired 80% of stake in Ecuador-based Macrobio S.A. The latter is a shrimp farm from Moxley Corporation S.A. Hendrix Genetics B.V. is a leading provider of multi-species animal breeding services. This strategic move by Hendrix Genetics is anticipated to expand its product portfolio and widen its reach globally.

Some of the key market players of the global animal genetics market are

CRV Holding B.V.

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corporation

Topigs Norsvin

Groupe Grimaud

Animal Genetics

Global Animal Genetics Market: Growth Drivers

High Demand for Animal Protein Places the Market on a High Growth Trajectory

The global animal genetics market is estimated to experience considerable growth over the review period. Such stellar growth of the market is attributed to the augmented adoption of genetic technologies and strict implementation of animal welfare regulations.

Likewise, livestock population has witnessed a substantial rise together with awareness related to the existence of animal genetic disorders. Besides, the need to cater to the unmet demands of animal protein is likely to add fillip to the global animal genetics market over the forecast timeframe.

With an objective to produce better milk and food products, there has been an escalation in the research and development activities by several scientists. Genetic modifications are likely to emerge as another factor supporting the expansion of the global animal genetics market in forthcoming years.

The market is also prophesized to be fuelled by rapid expansion of urbanization and rise in population, which place massive demand for animal protein. Increased adoption of various advanced genetic practices like embryo transfer, artificial insemination (AI) for production of modified breed on a large scale is estimated to favor the market in the years to come.

On the other hand, the dearth of properly skilled technicians and professional with expertise in genetic services is estimate to impede the growth of the global animal genetics market in years to come. Furthermore, strict regulations related to genetic engineering of animals together with high cost of animal testing is likely to obstruct the growth of the market.

Global Animal Genetics Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, South America, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global animal genetics market.

Considering geographies, North America is likely to play a dominant role in the global animal genetics market over the assessment timeframe. Such regional supremacy is ascribed to the presence of a large number of well-known companies of the global animal genetics market. In addition, the presence of a well-established livestock industry is likely to propel the North America animal genetics market to prominence in the near future.

The global animal genetics market is segmented as:

Products and Services

Live Animals

Genetic Material

Embryo

Genetic Testing

For regional segment, the following regions in the Animal Genetics market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

