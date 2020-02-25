All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to Reach US$ 13.95 Bn at CAGR of 24.8% in 2027

“The global All-in-One Modular Data Center outsourcing market valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027.” The rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall market growth of all-in-one modular data centers. All-in-one modular data centers incorporate storage, compute, power, cooling, fire detection, as well as security into pre-fabricated form factors. Deployment stage is minimal for these compute blocks. Owing to this, it is appropriate for rapid or ready deployment situations including those in power, telecom, or financial sectors.

High scalability and reliability factor have significant positive impact on all-in -one modular data center market demand

The reliability of the data center is determined by the extent to which its system is customized. The standard model is more reliable and cost-effective than a customized solution. While larger data centers could be standardized, it’s much easier and practical to standardize smaller ones. This is one of the key reliability advantage of all-in-one modular data centers, which is propelling the growth of all-in-one modular data center market growth.

Bolstering adoption of green all-in-one modular data centers will have substantial impact on the future growth of the all in one modular data center market

Green all-in-one modular data centers utilize energy efficient technologies, does not contain obsolete systems and take advantage of new and efficient technologies. With the increasing concern for green factor, the market is witnessing a significant demand for green data centers. The cost of power consumption of data centers during its lifecycle comprises the largest percentage in the total cost of ownership.

Planning infrastructure based on the current IT requirement and adding new modules as per the need of growing IT requirement enables users to provide modules only for the required equipment and the power cost saved during the service life of the data center is extremely high. With the increasing energy cost and regulation for environment protection, the green all-in-one modular data centers market growth is expected to be a key trend during the forecast period.

