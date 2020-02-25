Aircraft Computers Market Outlook Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027

An exclusive Aircraft Computers Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned In The Report:-

1.BAE Systems Plc

2.Collins Aerospace

3.Garmin Ltd.

4.GE Aviation (General Electric Company)

5.General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

6.Honeywell International Inc.

7.Kontron SandT AG

8.Saab AB

9.Safran SA

10.Thales SA

The aircraft computers are being extensively used for carrying out flight operations. High demand for passenger aircraft and modernization programs by the government are some factors driving the market for aircraft computers. Leading manufacturers are shifting focus towards emerging economies such as India and China, which are expected to account for high growth due to substantial investments in the infrastructure in these regions.

The global aircraft computers market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and platform. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented as flight controls, utility controls, engine controls, mission computers, and flight management computers. The market on the basis of the platform is classified as fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

