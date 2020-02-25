Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2027

The global Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report include Arkema SA, BASF SE, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Industries Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate nv, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., TPI Composites Inc. and Owens Corning Corporation. These companies are profiled in detail with features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market – Raw Material Analysis

Resin Epoxy resin Phenolic resin Polyester resin Others (including polyacrylic resin)



Fiber Carbon Glass Aramid Others (including boron and Kevlar)



Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market – Application Analysis

Conductors

Auto parts

Tanks & pipes

Aviation parts

Boat building

Wind blades

Others (including sports goods)

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market – End-user Analysis

Electrical & electronics

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace & aviation

Consumer goods

Marine

Others (including building & construction and industrial)

Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market – Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Advanced Polymer Composites (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Aramid Fiber and Others (Including Boron Fiber) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

