Acetic Anhydride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 – 2024

Market overview The acetic anhydride market is expected to have a CAGR of more than 4% during the 2019-2024 forecast period. The market is largely determined by the increasing use of acetic anhydride in detergents and the increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry for acetic anhydride as an intermediate.

– The increasing use of TAED in the detergents segment has stimulated the acetic anhydride market.

– The introduction of electronic cigarettes and the decline in the use of acetic anhydride for the production of cellulose anhydride are likely to hamper market growth.

– The development of acetylated wood is likely to represent an opportunity for the future market under study.

Key market trends

Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry

– Acetic anhydride is a key product for the manufacture of drugs such as aspirin, sulfonamides, certain vitamins and hormones, acetyl-p-aminophenol, cortisone, acetanilide, theophylline, acetylcholine hydrochloride, acetophenacetin, sulfonamides. and paracetamol.

– The number of common global health problems such as fever, cough and cold, body aches, nausea, etc. has increased enormously

. – This has led to an increased demand for drugs such as aspirin and acetaminophen. The increased consumption of these generic drugs has greatly benefited the acetic anhydride market.

– In addition, the pharmaceutical sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years. Total global pharmaceutical sales in 2017 were approximately $ 1,143.3 billion. The growth trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increase in human health problems.

– All of the above factors are expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region should dominate the market

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acetic anhydride. Acetic anhydride is a key raw material for the manufacture of drugs such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), sulfonamides and various other drugs. The region has experienced an increase in health problems, including fever, cough and cold, body aches, nausea, etc., due to pollution from industrial activities. Health care has become one of the most important sectors in India, as coverage, services and spending by public and private actors have increased. Public health spending increased in 2018, from 1.2% in 2014 to 1.4%. This has led to an increased demand for drugs such as aspirin and acetaminophen.

Competitive environment

The acetic anhydride market is partially fragmented. In terms of market share, the market is spread over many global manufacturers. The main players in the acetic anhydride market are Jubilant Life Sciences, Daicel Corporation, Sigma Aldrich and Celanese Corporation.

Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Results

of the study 1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Scope of the study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Factors

4.1.1 Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for acetic anhydride as an intermediary

4.1.2

Growing demand from the polymer / resin industry 4.1.3 Growing use of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) in detergents

4.2 Restrictions

4.2.1 Introduction of e-cigarettes

4.2. 2 Declining use of acetic anhydride to produce cellulose acetate

4.3 Analysis of the value chain in industry

4.4 Analysis of Porter’s five forces

4.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining power of consumers

4.4.3 Threat of new entrants

4.4. 4 Threat of replacement products and services

4.4.5 Level of competition

5 MARKET SEPARATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Coating material

5.1.2 Explosive

5.1.3 Plasticizers

5.1.4 Synthesizers

5.1.5 Other applications

5.2 Consumer industries

5.2.1 Tobacco

5.2.2 Pharmaceutical industry 5.2.3 Washing

and cleaning

5.2. 4 Agrochemical

industry 5.2.5 Textile industry

5.2.6 Other end- user industry User industry

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3 .1.5 Other Asia-Pacific 5.3.2

North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3 .2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Nordic countries

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 .4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Other South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

Continuation. …

