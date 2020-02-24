Wood Charcoal Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019 – 2024

TMR has added a new report titled, “Global Wood Charcoal Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025” to the Wood Charcoal archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Wood Charcoal is anticipated to reach above US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ XX Mn. The Wood Charcoal market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Key Drivers of Global Wood Charcoal Market

– Growing need for workers’ safety in volatile and electric environment

– Rapid growth of the electronics industry

– Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Wood Charcoal

– Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing

Global Wood Charcoal Market: Competitive Landscape

Drivers and Restraints

The global wood charcoal market continues to face several challenges, thanks to rising regulations impacting growth. Several governments have passed legislations limiting the use of wood and charcoal as a fuel, which is expected to remain a challenge. However, its specific benefits for the food and beverage industry to provide more taste, flavor, and aroma to the food still remains strong. Additionally, wood charcoal setup can be relatively easy to arrange for small restaurants, making way for more expansion opportunities in the near future.

Global Wood Charcoal Market: Geographical Analysis

The global wood charcoal market is expected to witness limited growth in North America. The rising regulations are expected to stagnate growth of the wood charcoal market in the region for some time. Recently passed legislations are expected to remain challenging in the first half of the forecast period. However, growing use of charcoal in water filtration, gas masks, and formation of chemicals are expected to drive significant growth in the near future.

On the other hand, wood charcoal remains an important source of inspiration for emerging nations still. The conventional use of wood charcoal as fuel, growing demand for clean water, and modern uses such as chemical products are likely to drive significant growth in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, many countries in Asia Pacific remain major exporters of wood charcoal. The biggest ones include Indonesia and China. On the other hand, Mexico, Poland, Belgium continue to drive growth of exports of the global wood charcoal market. US, Germany, France, and South Korea remain key importers of the products in the global wood charcoal market.

Market Segment Analysis of Wood Charcoal

Following are some of the key strategic movements considered by the manufacturers to maintain market hold:

– Heavy investment in research and development to develop products with enhanced quality

– Mergers & acquisitions and novel product launches to expand their business reach

– Technological advancements in product manufacturing

