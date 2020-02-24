Wi-Fi Analytics Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

The global Wi-Fi Analytics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Wi-Fi Analytics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Wi-Fi Analytics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Wi-Fi Analytics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Wi-Fi analytics market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the Wi-Fi analytics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Wi-Fi Analytics market include GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud/SaaS Model

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by End-user

Retail

Automotive

Hotels/Restaurants/ Motels

Stadium

Airports

Enterprises

Hospitals

Government

Others

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

Marketing and Advertising

Network Management

Access Control and Security Management

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Wi-Fi Analytics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Wi-Fi Analytics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

