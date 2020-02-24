White Spirits Market size Register Unwavering Growth during 2022

The global market for white spirits reached nearly $5.3 billion in 2016. This market is estimated to reach $7.5 billion in 2022 from nearly $5.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for the white spirits market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The values presented in the forecast tables represent the value (in millions of dollars) and volume (in tons) of the white spirits markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on projected CAGRs from 2017 through 2022. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues, unadjusted for inflation.

The market is categorized by white spirit types, applications and regional markets. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of manufacturers.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of major white spirit vendors, as well as corporate profiles.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:



– 96 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the global markets for white spirits as well as the expected consumption

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of the market in terms of value, based on products, applications, technologies, and regions

– Information on major market drivers, including modest jet kerosene prices, demand from the paints and coatings industry, and improving global economic conditions

– Detailed analysis of major trends, challenges and supplier landscapes

– Company profiles of major players in the industry, including: Al Sanea Chemical Products, BKM Resources Inc., Bruchem Inc., Cepsa, DHC Solvent Chemie GMBH, Ganga Rasayanie Pvt. Ltd., GSB Chemicals, Haltermann Carless

Summary

White spirits are clear and colorless liquids that are chemically stable and non-corrosive and have a mild odor due to their high aromatic hydrocarbons content. White spirits are a mixture of straight and branched chain paraffins, naphthene and alkyl aromatic hydrocarbons and are mainly used for cleaning paint and degreasing machine tools and parts. They are also used by individuals in their households to clean paint brushes and remove adhesive from surfaces. White spirits are a light grade of kerosene and hence can also be used as a substitute for kerosene in stoves. White spirits are a more watery mix and do not stay open as distilled turpentine. White spirits will evaporate quickly if left open.

Growth of the white spirits market in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions is a major driver of the white spirits market.

BCC Research projects that the global white spirit market will grow from $5.4 billion in 2017 to more than $7.5 billion by 2022 at a five-year CAGR of 6.6%.

Reasons for Doing This Study

In recent years, demand for paint and coatings, cleaning solvents, degreasing solvents, fuels, and disinfectants around the world, especially in the Asia-Pacific, North American and European regions, has propelled demand for various types of white spirits.

To eliminate the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and the presence of hazardous chemicals from the environment, countries across the globe and various environmental organizations have enacted many standards and regulations. Therefore, chemicals that do not discharge VOCs are obviously in highly demand.

Due to the high degree of dependence non-VOC chemicals, global consumers should be informed about the dynamics of the global white spirit market in terms of usage, vendor choices and the driving factors.