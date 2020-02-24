Waterproof Socks Market Overall Study Report Analysis 2019 – 2024

TMR has added a new report titled, “Global Waterproof Socks Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025” to the Waterproof Socks archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Waterproof Socks is anticipated to reach above US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ XX Mn. The Waterproof Socks market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The report on the global Waterproof Socks industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Waterproof Socks industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. As part of geographic analysis of the global Waterproof Socks industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

Key Drivers of Global Waterproof Socks Market

– Growing need for workers’ safety in volatile and electric environment

– Rapid growth of the electronics industry

– Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Waterproof Socks

– Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.

Key Trends and Drivers

Global Waterproof Socks Market Landscape is witnessing demand from various corners of the business world. Demand is not just coming from sports enthusiasts but also people under medical care. Some of the factors are driving the global waterproof socks market are outlined below:

Known to be antibacterial, waterproof socks are seeing a rise in demand from the healthcare sector. These cater well to needs of patients suffering from infections and issue posed by bacteria and viruses. Especially, during outdoor activities, these become especially significant. Thus a good number of healthcare professionals prefer these for prevention of bacterial invasion.

Millennials are ardently seeking outdoorsy pleasures. And, the fact that they seek for an active and healthy lifestyle, via sports, etc. is further contributing to the growth of the global waterproof socks market. These act as a sort of a safety equipment for people who are out in the wild – trekking, camping, hiking – or for those who play snow sports, run in wilderness or in rainy regions, etc. Depending on the kind of activity that is pursued, variants of waterproof socks in demand change.

Global Waterproof Socks Market: Geographical Analysis

North America and Europe will account for a large chunk of market share over the forecast period, owing to a massive number of sports enthusiasts in the region. Besides, these regions are home to countries that spend heavily on events related to rafting, cycling, snow sports and so on. Moreover, it is supported by the high levels of disposable incomes in the region.

Another region that will experience growth, creating untapped opportunities for global waterproof socks market players to make the most of is the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. The reasons are manifold.

One, thanks to rising awareness regarding health and fitness, more and more people are now adopting activities like running, camping and trekking, etc. Two, there is a marked increase in disposable incomes in the region. It is a direct outcome of good economic performance by a number of developing regions. This is improving the spending capacity of people who can now afford to indulge in a lot many sporting activities and afford expensive equipment.

Market Segment Analysis of Waterproof Socks

Following are some of the key strategic movements considered by the manufacturers to maintain market hold:

– Heavy investment in research and development to develop products with enhanced quality

– Mergers & acquisitions and novel product launches to expand their business reach

– Technological advancements in product manufacturing

