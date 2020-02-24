Vapor Recovery Units Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2019 – 2024

TMR has added a new report titled, “Global Vapor Recovery Units Market 2019 Share, Size, Forecast 2025” to the Vapor Recovery Units archive of market research studies. The report throws light on the key factors impacting the growth of the market. According to the report, the market size of Vapor Recovery Units is anticipated to reach above US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025 and in 2018, the market size was greater than US$ XX Mn. The Vapor Recovery Units market is projected to exhibit an inactive CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

The report on the global Vapor Recovery Units industry provides in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Vapor Recovery Units industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges. As part of geographic analysis of the global Vapor Recovery Units industry, the report covers key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA.

Key Drivers of Global Vapor Recovery Units Market

– Growing need for workers’ safety in volatile and electric environment

– Rapid growth of the electronics industry

– Benefits such as electrical and shock resistance to induce demand for Vapor Recovery Units

– Widespread application across laboratories, hospitals, high-tech manufacturing, utility plants, and car manufacturing

Global Vapor Recovery Units Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Drivers

Impact of Stringent Regulations over the Growth of the Market

To check the leakage of harmful hydrocarbons and other toxic fumes into the atmospheres, government of India, U.S. and Middle Eastern countries have mandate the implementation of the vapor recovery units at factories, mines, and extraction sites. These stringent regulations creates a substantial demand for vapor recovery units which in turn boosts the growth of global vapor recovery units market. Moreover, constant campaigns by several environment protection organizations have also stimulated businesses to incorporate the vapor recovery units in their businesses which is yet another factor that is responsible for the growth of global vapor recovery units market from 2019 to 2027.

Growing Transportation Sector Moves towards Green Propulsion

Logistics and transportation businesses is experiencing a major boost these days. These growth is calling several vehicles on land, sea, and air. This exponential growth of vehicles is increasing carbon emission that is causing major air pollution. To check this concern, logistic companies are implementing portable vapor recovery units in their vehicles. This demand for customized units is also a major factor responsible for the growth of global vapor recovery units market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global Vapor Recovery Units Market: Regional Outlook

The top position in the regional front is shared by Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The dominance of these regions is attributed to sheer presence of oil companies in Middle Eastern countries and rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific.

Market Segment Analysis of Vapor Recovery Units

