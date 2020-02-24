U.S. Personal Finance Software Market Trends, Opportunities & Revenue Share Analyzed during 2019-2026

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the U.S. personal finance software sector, Facto Market Insights has evenly presented a new examination titled U.S. Personal Finance Software Market, to its extensive online database. The research report unveil crucial dynamics related to the concerned market across diverse geographic segments, together with in-depth knowledge about the various opportunities expected to shape the future status of the U.S. personal finance software market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

The U.S. personal finance software market size was valued at $232 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $343 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2026.

Personal finance software is a tool designed to integrate the financial data of a user and segregate this information to deliver a desired analytical output for improved financial planning. This software tool utilizes a variety of financial data as input and can be implemented for varied tasks such as financial transactions, bank records management, investment tracking, budget management, portfolio management, and others. In addition, it possesses the capability to manage monetary transactions and payrolls by helping an individual manage monthly expenses efficiently.

Upsurge in adoption of this software among small or home business users drives the growth of the market. It helps the small or home businesses to easily manage their funding and business operations, as it enables effective planning and management of the inflow and outflow of monetary funds.

Rise in need for advanced financial tools, technological advancements related to new product development, and availability of low-cost products boost the growth of the U.S. personal finance software market. However, lack of awareness regarding personalized financial products and services as well as availability of open-source solutions are expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Conversely, increase in adoption of personal finance software among industry verticals is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market expansion. For instance, the U.S.-based bitcoin provider, Coinbase forged a union with Mint, a web-based personal finance software provider, from Intuit, to allow clients track their Bitcoin holdings.

The U.S. personal finance software market is segmented based on product and end user. On the basis of product, the market is classified into web-based software and mobile-based software. By end user, it is divided into small businesses users and individual consumers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Web-based Software

• Mobile-based Software

By End User

Small Businesses Users

• Individual Consumers

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Quicken Inc.

• Buxfer, Inc.

• CountAbout Corporation

• doxo Inc.

• IGG Software, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Moneyspire Inc.

• Personal Capital Corporation

• Qapital, Inc.

• You Need a Budget LLC

