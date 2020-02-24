Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market

In 2029, the Oil & Gas Project Management Software market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Oil & Gas Project Management Software market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Oil & Gas Project Management Software market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Oil & Gas Project Management Software market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report.

competition landscape which includes competition matrix, of major players in the global oil & gas project management software market. . Furthermore, competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Another factors includes top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players in the market.

Major players in the oil & gas project management software market include Deltek, Inc., InEight, Inc., EcoSys Management LLC, Oracle Corp., LiquidFrameworks, Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, SAP SE, Penta Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, IBM Corp., IFS World Operations AB, Microsoft Corp., Stormgeo Holding AS, Aconex Ltd., Coreworx Inc. and Varec, Inc..

The Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market is segmented as below:

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Application

Upstream On-shore Off-shore

Mid & Down Stream

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Off-Premise

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Module

Contract Management

Scheduling

Asset Management

Inventory Management

Costing

Analytics

Maintenance

Others (Weather Forecast and Logistics)

Global Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Oil & Gas Project Management Software Market Report

The global Oil & Gas Project Management Software market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Oil & Gas Project Management Software market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Oil & Gas Project Management Software market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.