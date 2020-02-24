Syringes & Cannulas Market Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis by 2019 – 2027

Indepth Study of this Syringes & Cannulas Market

The competitive landscape section of the syringes and cannulas market report profiles key players operating in the global syringes and cannulas landscape. The section also delivers vital information such as product portfolio, notable business strategies and revenue share of key market players. Few of the profiled players in the syringes and cannulas market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc., and Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical).

Prominent players in the syringes and cannulas market are observed to engage in acquisition and mergers to expand their product offering and strengthen market presence. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), in 2017, announced the completion of acquisition of C.R.Bard Inc. The combined company is expected to witness growth in the non-U.S. market with Bard’s strong product portfolio and innovation pipeline and BD’s expertise in medication management and infection prevention. Medtronic has announced acquisition of Mazor Robotics to expand its capacity in robotic-assisted procedures in spine surgery.

Syringes and cannulas are medical equipments used for the purpose of injection of drugs or extraction of body fluids. Syringes contain a needle and a hollow cylinder attached with as sliding plunger. Cannula consists of a hollow thin tube with a retractable inner core. Cannula tubes are used as connectors to introduce drugs, extract body fluid or deliver supplemental oxygen.

The syringes and cannulas market report, recently published by Fact.MR, has compiled recent trends in the medical industry and emerging product innovations that hold significant impact on the futuristic performance of the syringes and cannulas market. A thorough analysis of the supply and demand scenario prevailing across key business regions is covered in the syringes and cannulas market report.

The segmentation section of the syringes and cannulas market report offers vital information regarding all the market segments and sub-segments mentioned in the syringes and cannulas market taxonomy.

This section provides the users with additional vital insights of the syringes and cannulas market, apart from the aforementioned key trends.

Which will be the leading product type segment in the syringes and cannulas market?

What are the key strategies adopted by manufacturers to maintain sustainability in the syringes and cannulas market?

How is the syringes and cannulas market developing amid evolving medical technology preferences?

What will be the impact of emerging needleless technology and biobots on the growth of the syringes and cannulas market?

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the study of the syringes and cannulas market is discussed in this section. The section also covers information on all the credible resources used to carry out primary and secondary research to study the syringes and cannulas market.

