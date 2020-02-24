Supply Chain Analytics Market Trends Analysis 2018-2028 by Growth Analysis, Applications, Top Key Players, Technology, and Distribution Channels

The supply chain analytics market is set to grow at a rapid rate and is driven by various factors such as high demand from inventory management, increasing awareness for smart supply chain, and low cost of sourcing & logistics. Supply chain analytics provide a competitive advantage in a global market place. With supply chain analytics tools and solutions, organizations are able to track and analyze data on a daily basis which enables more efficient decision making.

Today, with the advent of e-commerce, there is a significant explosion of big data in businesses. Moreover, the supply chain is the essence of an e-commerce platform. As a result, the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers have realized the potential of supply chain analytics. With supply chain analytics, companies are improving key metrics, deriving more value from their assets, and keeping inventories at more efficient levels. However, these firms are still concerned about issues such as false analytics, data security, and complexity in data handling and so on. Thus, this has signified a slow adoption rate for the supply chain analytics solution. However, the growing trend of online sales and purchase creates huge opportunities before the market.

The report segmented the supply chain analytics market on the basis of solutions, services, industrial applications, deployment models and geography. The country-level analysis of each geographical region is the USP of our report. The analysis of the report is based on various parameters such as the adoption rate of supply chain analytics among industries, growing trends in e-commerce, investment trends in the supply chain analytics market, growing adoption across geographies and so on. The data is collected through primary and secondary research. The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players and their strategies.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis of the Supply Chain Analytics Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

The report consists of a detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Companies profiled include

1. IBM Corporation

2. Microstrategy

3. Oracle Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. SAS Institute INC.

6. Capgemini S.A.

7. Genpact

8. Kinaxis INC.

9. Tableau

10. Birst INC.

11. Accenture

12. JDA

13. Manhatten Associates

14. Ariba

15. Targit

16. Logility

17. Chainalytics

18. Entercom

19. Maersk

20. Mu-Sigma

21. Icreate

22. Latentview Analytics

23. Cognilytics

24. Fractal Analytics

25. Manthan Systems

26. Wipro

27. Northrop Grumman

28. Lockheed Martin

29. United Technologies

30. Raytheon

