Streaming Media Device Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis By Type, Component, End User & Segment Forecasts 2020 – 2025

“Streaming media devices are especially designed to play, stream and control video-sharing websites such as Hulu, You Tube and Netflix. This media device enables the users to connect the video display device to the internet in order to easily access online steaming contents. Streaming media tools allow the on-demand or real-time presentation and dispersal of audio, video and multimedia content over a communication channel, usually a dedicated IP network or internet managed by a facility provider.”

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Streaming Media Device Market Research Report are: Google Inc., Microsoft, Sony Corporation, Roku, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Apple, Inc. and Philips Electronics.

Market Segment by Device Type: Game Consoles Media Streamers Smart TVs

Market Segment by Application : E-Learning Web-Browsing Gaming Real-Time Entertainment Social Networking

Market Segment by End-Use : Commercial Residential

Market Segment by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



North America is expected to play a big role in the market due to the tech savvy population in the region. In addition, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the main adopters of streaming media devices. The market for streaming media devices in the Asia-Pacific region is in a promising phase, and growth in the region is expected to improve as the user propensity for advanced technology products increases. In addition, as the adoption of on-demand video services increases and awareness of streaming devices increases, the demand for streaming media devices in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Streaming Media Device Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5. Global Streaming Media Device Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Streaming Media Device Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

