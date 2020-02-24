Sport Bottles Market Global Forecasts upto 2019 – 2028

TMR’s latest report on global Sport Bottles market

The recent Sport Bottles market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Sport Bottles market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Sport Bottles market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Sport Bottles market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Sport Bottles among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

Sport bottles market can be classified on the basis of material type which includes:

Stainless Steel

Plastic

Silicone

Aluminum

Others

Sport bottles market can be segmented on the basis of liquid quantity (ml) which includes:

600ml -650ml

700ml- 750 ml

Above 750 ml

Sport bottles market can be further segmented on the basis of distribution channels which includes:

Convenience Stores

Grocery Stores

E-Commerce Websites

Others

Sport bottles market can be classified mainly into stainless steel bottles, plastic bottles, silicone bottles and aluminum bottles. Stainless steel bottles are manufactured from natural elements that can be recycled. The insulating attributes of stainless steel bottles help in keeping water cool for 24 hours. Silicone sport bottles are advantageous in a way that they are light in weight, portable and squeezable. Plastic sport bottles can be molded into shapes and sizes as required, and are available in various color shades thus, giving it an attractive appearance. Aluminum bottles have a visual appearance similar to that of stainless steel bottles. They are cheaper, recyclable and also maintains the water temperature.

Sport water bottles come along with different liquid quantity which includes 600ml -650ml, 700ml- 750 ml and above 750 ml. Sport bottles have a wide range of distribution channels including convenience stores, grocery stores and e-commerce websites such as flip kart, amazon, and snap deal.

Sport Bottles Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for sport bottles include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Sport bottles market have a high demand in North America followed by Latin America and Europe. It is attributed to high consciousness regarding one’s physical well-being which drives the consumers to join fitness clubs or perform indoor and outdoor activities thereby impacting the demand for fitness accessories market, sports bottles being one of the main accessory. The sport bottles market in APAC have a comparatively less penetration than North America but it has been witnessed that the market is growing gradually. Developing economy such as India provides a potential scope for the sport bottles market to grow during the forecast period. Growing population and their concern about health fitness, rising disposable income, increasing youth population are expected to stimulate the growth of fitness clubs in India thereby increasing the demand for sport bottles market.

Sport Bottles Market: Market Players

The key players in the sport bottles market include Nike, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Milton, Shantou Zhisheng Plastics Co. Ltd., H2O International SA, shanghai Atlantis Industry Co. Ltd. And others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

