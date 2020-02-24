Smart Hospitality Market – Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Smart Hospitality market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Smart Hospitality Market: Trends in Focus

The global smart hospitality market is likely to witness tremendous growth during the respective forecast period. The facets driving the growth of the market include rise in the demand for software and services related to smart hospitality and mounting requirement for real-time optimized guest experience management system. The market is also likely to experience profitability from the low operating costs and captivating revenue generation and rising us of Internet of Things and different energy management systems.

The segment of managed services is anticipated to grow a strong CAGR over the forecast period. Managed services provision the application of smart hospitality solutions through hotels and resorts. The guest service management system segment is likely to expand at a strong CAGR owing to the progress in digitization worldwide. Smart solutions help the administrator in controlling the guest room by automating the curtains, lights, temperature, and various other indoor machineries while monitoring the safety and security of the infrastructure and handling the outdoor components such as water management, parking premises, inventory, waste management, and network infrastructure.

Business hotels are expected to witness substantial growth in the next couple of years. Business hotels chiefly attend to business travelers; nevertheless, individual tourists, numerous tour groups, and small conference crowds consider these hotels striking. Business hotels deliver their guests with united communication competences that allow the guests to conduct conferences, meetings, and connect with associates across the globe. Additionally, these hotels position various building automation systems and mobile device-enabled technologies in order to provide an enthralling experience to the visitors.

Global Smart Hospitality Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, Europe is likely to gain from the advancements in technology, growing internet infrastructure, and the wide adoption of new and advanced technologies. However, owing to the 2017 elections of the U.S., the industry might witness fluctuations in the coming years.

Global Smart Hospitality Market: Companies Active in the Market

A few of the leading participants in the smart hospitality market are Infor, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Johnson Controls (Wisconsin, U.S.), Huawei Technologies (Shenzhen, China), Winhotel Solutions (Balearic Islands, Spain), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), and Siemens AG (Munich, Germany).

