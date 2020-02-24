Smart Grid Security Market : Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Forecast2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Smart Grid Security market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Smart Grid Security market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Smart Grid Security market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Trends

Driving growth in the global market for smart grid security is the rising security needs on account of the deployment of modern sophisticated technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), web and cloud-based business applications and other information and communication technologies. These technologies may serve as attack entry points into the network. Besides, a large amount of data collected by smart meters and transferred to a utility company or consumer or service provider can also be breached into by hackers with ulterior motives.

Global Smart Grid Security Market: Market Potential

Going forward, the smart grid security market holds a lot of potential on account of efforts by authorities in creating smart meter standards to thwart hacking of consumer data. This has resulted in development of technologies to protect smart meters form cyber-attackers. Additionally, increasing thrust by authorities to adopt measures for safety such as data authentication and encryption is also creating opportunities in the market. In fact, encryption solutions are slated to clock maximum growth in the upcoming years.

Further, the market is witnessing the soaring popularity of cyber-security solutions to protect data, network infrastructure, and connected devices. This is because the growing push to upgrade to smart grid has resulted in a number of connected devices and applications leveraging the internet that are highly vulnerable to advanced persistent threats (APTs).

The global market for smart grid security consists of both professional and managed services. Among them, the professional services contributes the most to the services segment. The energy and utility companies often do not have security experts and hence outsource these services to security vendors.

Global Smart Grid Security Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the key regions of the global smart grid security market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World. North America, among them accounts for a leading share in the market because of swift pace of technological progress and early adoption of cyber security in the region. In the next couple of years, however, the market in Asia Pacific is slated to gain maximum share by outshining all other regions in terms of growth rate. This is primarily on account of the advancements in technology and massive opportunities across emerging power industries in developing Asia Pacific countries.

Global Smart Grid Security Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global market for smart grid security, the report profiles vendors such as BAE Systems PLC, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation (Intel Security), Siemens AG, Symantec Corporation, and Elster Solutions. Other stakeholders of the smart grid security market include security service providers, cloud service providers, national/state governments, utility companies, and IT service providers, among others.

