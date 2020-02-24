Smart Grid Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

This research study added to the broad database of Facto Market Insights focusing on the smart grid market delivers an in-depth outlook to present information about executive summary and key performance indicators. The availability of crucial statistics such as market revenue, market size, Y-o-Y growth, regional market share etc., will be included in the assessment for gaining better insight about the smart grid market during the forecast period.

A smart grid is an electricity network that is used to supply electricity to the consumer via two-way digital communication. This system allows monitoring, analysis, control, and communication within the supply chain. In addition, it helps in improving the efficiency and energy consumption along with maximizing the transparency and reliability of the energy supply chain. Moreover, smart grid is an extended form of analog technology, which controls the use of appliances by employing two-way communication. Furthermore, it not only makes the transmission and distribution efficient but also helps in reducing management and operations costs for the utilities and end users.

Rise in concerns pertaining to environment protection and growth in adoption of smart grid technology to improve efficiency in energy conservation and consumption are the major factors that fuel the growth of the smart grid market. In addition, supportive government policies & regulations to use smart meters and rise in investments in digital electricity infrastructure are also some of the crucial factors that drive the market growth. However, lack of standardization and rise in privacy & security concerns are expected to hinder the smart grid market growth. Furthermore, increase in the number of electric vehicles on the road and upcoming smart cities projects in developing regions are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The global smart grid market is segmented on the basis of component, application, solutions, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. On the basis of application, it is classified into generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption/end use. By solutions, the market is categorized into advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), smart grid distribution management, smart grid communications, smart grid network management, substation automation, smart grid security, and others. On the basis of end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the smart grid market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the smart grid market include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Itron Inc., Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

• The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart grid market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

• Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global smart grid market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

• Solutions

• Services

BY APPLICATION

• Generation

• Transmission

• Distribution

• Consumption/End Use

BY SOLUTIONS

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

• Smart Grid Distribution Management

• Smart Grid Communications

• Smart Grid Network Management

• Substation Automation

• Smart Grid Security

• Others

BY END USER

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

BY Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• General Electric

• Honeywell International Inc

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Itron Inc.

• Oracle

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Wipro Limited

