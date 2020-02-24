Single-Cell Omics Market size See Incredible Growth during 2022

The global single-cell omics market is expected to grow from $555.3 million in 2017 to nearly $1.6 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report includes single cell analysis technologies, applications, industries, major funding initiatives, patents and companies. The market sizes for single cell products are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).

This report reviews the single cell workflow steps and technologies and provides background on why single cell analysis is important. It then discusses some of the top research initiatives that are contributing to single cell applications. Market driving forces are also discussed.

The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 to Sept. 2017. Industry subsectors analyzed include target enrichment, droplet digital PCR, single cell DNA polymerase, DNA amplification, next generation sequencing (NGS) instruments, single cell proteomics, circulating tumor cell (CTC) capture and detection, liquid biopsy, preimplantation testing and immune sequencing.

The market for single cell analysis technologies is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by end user, application field, product type, omics method used, cell type, clinical indication and geography.

Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Market data covers the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecast).

More than 90 companies in the single cell analysis industry are profiled in this report.

BCC Research provides a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from Jan. 2016 through Sept. 2017, including key alliance trends.

Report Includes:

– 71 tables

– An overview of the global markets and emerging technologies for single-cell genomics and proteomics

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Cell isolation technologies, including flow cytometry, laser capture microscopy, and micromanipulation

– Sample preparation technologies, including microfluidics, whole genome amplification/pre-amplification

– Analyses of next-generation sequencing, qPCR/PCR, microarrays, mass spectrometry, and microfluidics

– End-use industry coverage, including research, drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and applied

– Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– Profiles of major players in the industry including 1 Cellbio, 10x Genomics Inc., Angle PLC, Aviva Biosciences, Boreal Genomics, Dolomite Bio and Hifibio

Summary

Single-cell omics analysis technologies are emerging as a disruptive force in the life science research, pharmaceutical and diagnostics industries. Single cell analysis is critical for analyzing complex, heterogeneous biological systems that occur at many levels of life sciences from stem cell biology to cancer to forensics.

In cancer, for example, a tumor may shed cells into the bloodstream that give clues about the aggressiveness of that tumor or how it is responding to a particular drug therapy. It is important to analyze these individual cells, called circulating tumor cells, to aid in monitoring the disease or to guide therapy strategies. The emerging field of liquid biopsy addresses this medical need.

Single-cell omics are also important to fundamental biological research, for example, to identify cancer mutation drivers or factors that influence stem cell potency. The trend toward biological drugs, stem cell therapies and new cancer treatments is also beneficial to the single cell analysis markets due to its importance in these fields.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The life science industry is moving towards digitization with the advent of newer technologies including advanced genetic sequencing and microfluidics systems. As many biological systems contain heterogeneous populations of cells, heretofore many analysis methods measured mixtures of different cell types.

Single cell analysis is a disruptive technology that enables analysis of single cells out of a complex mixture of cells. This type of analysis is key to understanding complex systems in fields as diverse as neurology, stem cell biology and cancer.

At the same time, advances in genome editing, high-throughput systems and microfluidics technologies have enabled the rapid, parallel analysis of smaller samples that are common with single cells. Based on this, single cell analysis markets are rapidly emerging and the need for industry and market characterization is great.

Also, the single cell field is growing beyond basic research into applied fields and molecular diagnostics applications.

The outstanding growth potential for single cell analysis products makes it particularly timely for doing this updated report.