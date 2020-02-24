Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain2017 – 2025

Global Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound as well as some small players.

Drivers and Trends

Sheet molding compound and bulk molding compounds are lightweight yet strong. They are fire, corrosion, and stain resistant and exhibit excellent electrical insulation. As a result of so many unique perceived benefits, SMC and BMC are being preferred over traditional materials such as steel, iron, and aluminum. They are being increasingly utilized in the burgeoning automotive sector. Sheet molding compounds, for example, are used in bonnets, hoods, front ends, decklids, and spoilers in automobiles. Bulk molding compounds too are used in various automotive parts, namely valve covers, ignition parts, and headlight liners. In the years to come, the growing urbanization worldwide, leading to the swift sale of vehicles, especially fuel-efficient vehicles, will drive the market substantially.

Other factors benefitting the global sheet molding compound and bulk molding compound market are the increasing automation, integration of the complete value chain of the process industries, and rapid technological progress.

Global Sheet Molding Compound and Bulk Molding Compound Market: Regional Outlook

At present, Asia Pacific holds a sway over the global sheet molding compound and bulk molding compound market on account of the robust demand for automobiles and rapid industrialization in the region. The same factors are slated to propel the market further in the near future. In fact, Asia Pacific, powered by China, is slated to outpace all other major geographic segments in terms of growth rate in the years ahead. Presence of a copious number of electrical and automobile manufacturers, which is a result of lesser raw material prices, has made China a key player in the Asia Pacific region. It is both a leading producer and consumer of SMC and BMC in the region.

Europe trails Asia Pacific in the global sheet molding compound and bulk molding compound market. It is followed by North America, which is propelled by the U.S. – the main contributor to its growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an in-depth assessment of the competition prevailing in the global sheet molding compound and bulk molding compound market, the report profiles companies such as Menzolit GmbH, IDI Composite International, Showa Denko K.K., Citadel Plastics Holding Inc., Continental Structural Plastics Inc., Polynt S.P.A, Core Molding Technologies Inc., and Royal Tencate.

