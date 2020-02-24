Self-Healing Grid Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software and Services); Application (Distribution Lines, Transmission Lines); End User (Public Utility, Private Utility)

The New Report “Self-Healing Grid Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The self-healing grids comprise of software, sensors, and automated controls to improve reliability and assure grid stability. It utilizes digital components and real-time communication technologies to provide real-time monitoring and rapid isolation. Hence, a self-healing grid is capable of reducing power outages and minimize their length upon their occurrence. The continuous technological advancements in the energy sector and growing power demand is leading to significant developments by the companies in the self-healing market during the forecast period.

The self-healing grid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need to protect electric utilities from cyber-attacks, coupled with the legislative mandates and government policies. Complexity in the generation of distributed energy is further likely to propel the market growth. However, the high initial cost involved in the deployment of self-healing grid technologies is a factor that discourages the growth of the self-healing grid market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advancements in communication technologies and modernization of aging grid infrastructure offer lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the self-healing grid market in the future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.ABB Ltd., 2.Cisco Systems, Inc., 3.Eaton Corporation, 4.General Electric Company, 5.Infosys Limited, 6.Landis+Gyr, 7.Oracle Corporation, 8.S and C Electric Company, 9.Schneider Electric SE, 10.Siemens AG

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Self-Healing Grid market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Self-Healing Grid are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Self-Healing Grid Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global self-healing grid market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software & services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as distribution lines and transmission lines. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as public utility and private utility.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Self-Healing Grid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Self-Healing Grid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-Healing Grid Market Size

2.2 Self-Healing Grid Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Self-Healing Grid Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Self-Healing Grid Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Self-Healing Grid Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Self-Healing Grid Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Self-Healing Grid Sales by Product

4.2 Global Self-Healing Grid Revenue by Product

4.3 Self-Healing Grid Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Self-Healing Grid Breakdown Data by End User

