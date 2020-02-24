Roofing Coatings Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain2018 – 2028

Roofing Coatings Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Roofing Coatings industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Roofing Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Roofing Coatings market covering all important parameters.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=127&source=atm

The key points of the Roofing Coatings Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Roofing Coatings industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Roofing Coatings industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Roofing Coatings industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Roofing Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=127&source=atm

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Roofing Coatings are included:

leading players are looking upon mergers and acquisitions and product launches as viable strategies for ensuring inorganic growth. Besides this, they are also trying to expand their production units to meet the increasing demands for roofing coatings in emerging economies.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Overview and Trends

Roof coating solutions are developed to combat extreme temperatures and minimize their effect internally. They also offer protection from seepage, help in avoiding absorption of moisture, and are aesthetically pleasing. The construction industry, after a slack period, has seen a sudden rise due to increased investments and in turn, has led to the demand in roofing coating, especially in BRICS countries.

The volatile crude oil prices are limiting coatings derived from petroleum-based products, leading to a substantial shift to non-petroleum-based products. In developed nations such as the U.S., the government is taking initiatives to improve environmental performance of roofing coating products. The United States Environment Protection Agency (US EPA) has launched an Energy Star Roof Program, which specifies guidelines for roofing coatings, especially for reflective coatings.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Key Segments

Roofing coatings can be divided on the basis of product type into three segments: bituminous roofing coatings, polymer roofing coatings, and reflective roofing coatings. Traditional bituminous roofing coatings are the dominant product type globally, while reflective roofing coatings form the fastest growing product segment.

Polymer roofing coatings can be further divided into five segments, based on the chemicals involved. These are acrylic based, polyurethane based, silicone based, epoxy based, elastomer based, and modified polymer roofing coatings. Reflective roofing coatings – also known as cool roofing coatings – are typically used on glass structures such as greenhouses and factory roofs. Owing to their availability in a variety of colors and several aesthetic properties, roofing coatings are in high demand in the residential roofing coatings market as well.

Roofing coatings can be further classified into residential and commercial sectors based on the end-user market. The residential sector is the dominant segment with a higher share of bituminous coatings due to their lower prices. The commercial sector demand is dominated by polymer roofing coating solutions owing to their wide applicability and performance benefits. On the basis of carrier medium or formulations, the roofing coatings market can be further divided into three segments: water-borne formulations, solvent-borne formulations, and multiple component formulations.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading roofing coatings market in terms of growth rate. The demand is high due to the increasing number of construction and infrastructure development projects. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand are industrial economies that are experiencing rapid growth in their industrial sectors, leading to a high demand for infrastructure. Two of the most populated countries of Asia, India and China, are growing rapidly. The rising disposable income and purchase power parity is expected to drive the demand for construction projects and infrastructure development programs, especially residential projects in the expanding urban regions. The availability of cheap labor, land, and lenient norms and regulations against chemicals as compared to other regions have led the market players of repute to establish their production facilities in Asia.

North America is another major consumer of roofing coatings, especially reflective roofing coatings and polymer roofing coatings. On the other hand, due to the recent economic meltdown, Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth in the roofing coatings market.

Global Roofing Coating Market: Key Market Players

BASF SE, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel Coatings Inc., Bayer Material Science LLC, National Coatings Corp., General Coatings, Allied Building Products Corp., and TAMKO Building Products, Inc. are a few of the key market players.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=127&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Roofing Coatings market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players