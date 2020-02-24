Rheology Modifiers Market: Global Forecast over2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Rheology Modifiers market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

The single-most important driver of the global market for rheology modifiers is the paints and coatings industry. This is because the modifiers bring about the desired consistency in the flow to get the required appearance in paints and coatings. Once added to paints, they augment properties such as anti-sagging, emulsion stability, and leveling. The modifiers also serve to enhance the durability of the paints, especially water-based paints. Another factor driving growth in the market is the swift pace of infrastructure building on account of a burgeoning population and fast urbanization.

Hobbling the growth in the global rheology modifiers market, on the contrary, is the declining printing ink consumption because of the soaring popularity of the digital media such as internet, electronic publications, e-books and e-papers that has damped demand for newspapers, books, catalogs, and other printed materials.

Global Rheology Modifiers Market: Market Potential

The booming personal care industry spells massive opportunity for the global rheology market as the modifiers find application in most personal care products such as shampoos, body lotions, conditioners, and skin creams. Many players are entering into collaborations with personal care products manufacturers to bolster their positions. A case in point is the acquisition of SRLH Holdings that manufactures active ingredients for anti-perspirants by Elementis, a rheological additives company.

Rising fortunes of people worldwide, particularly in India and China will also propel the market in the future. One factor that impacts the manufacture of rheology modifiers market is the volatility in oil prices. This is because crude oil is the primary raw material used to produce the different raw materials for the rheology modifiers synthesis.

A noticeable trend in the global rheology market is the popularity of organic rheology modifiers, mainly used in paints and coatings and pharmaceuticals and construction, to get the required consistency of end-use products.

Global Rheology Modifiers Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, North America is a key region in the global market for rheology modifiers on account of a robust market in the U.S. The market in the U.S. has seen exponential growth due to the burgeoning demand for personal care products driven by the increasing number of discerning consumers and a sizeable proportion of aging population needing pharmaceutical products. Asia Pacific, however, is slated to overtake the rest of the regions due to increasing construction spending accompanied with a robust demand in the automotive industry. China in Asia Pacific is a major market on account of the massive construction activity in the region due to the increasing population and economic growth.

Global Rheology Modifiers Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for rheology modifiers is highly fragmented in which the top five market players together hold just a little over 20% of the market share. Some such well-entrenched industry participants are Ashland, DOW Chemical Company, BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, and Arkema Group.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Rheology Modifiers market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

