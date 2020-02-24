Research report explores the Ready To Use Nicotinic Acid Market for the forecast period, 2019 – 2025

TMR Analysts have used latest primary and secondary research methodologies to prepare this highly detailed and accurate report. The research study offers company profiling of leading players operating in the Global Nicotinic Acid Market 2020. Players profiled in the report are studied on the basis of recent developments, business strategies, financial progress, and main business.

Market Segmentation

Based on end-user industry, the global nicotinic acid market can be divided into industrial, feed additives, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. Nicotinic acid is used for preparation of metal surfaces during the manufacture of zinc and cadmium brighteners. It is also used as a brightener additive in cyanide-free metal baths for galvanic zinc and other metals.

Nicotinic acid is employed as food additive to improve the color of ground meat. It reacts with hemoglobin and myoglobin present in the meat to form a bright-colored complex.

Nicotinic acid is used as a formulation for skin cream, hair lotions, and other personal care products in the cosmetics industry. Furthermore, the acid protects the skin from sun damage. Rise in production of premium cosmetic skincare brands has boosted the cosmetics market.

Consumers across the globe are continually looking to update and advance their knowledge about skin care products. They are extensively engaging themselves in luxury and premium brands online. These factors have led to an increase in the sale of premium skincare brands, thereby boosting the demand for cosmetics across the globe. Nicotinic acid, in the form of nicotinamide, is used to dispense the imbalance created by nicotinamide co-enzymes present in skin, with age. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market in the near future.

Additionally, nicotinic acid in the form of niacinamide helps in regulation of biosynthesis of keratinocyte, which is used to produce keratin. Keratin is a type of protein, protects epithelial cells from damage or stress and is also used for the growth of hairs. In addition, with the changes in lifestyle has led to an increase in hair fall, this in turn is likely to increase the demand for nicotinic acid in the near future. Thus in turn is driving the global nicotinic acid market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Major Share of Global Nicotinic Acid Market

In terms of region, the global nicotinic acid market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute major share of the global market during the forecast period. China and India have large number of consumers for chicken. Nicotinic acid supplements are given to chickens and swine to meet the basic requirements for the growth of their bodies. This, in turn, is projected to boost the demand for nicotinic acid in the near future.

With the growing impact of western culture, increase in disposable income, hectic lifestyle, and high youth population are projected to fuel the demand for nicotinic acid in the near future

Increase in global population and rise in spending power of people in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to boost the demand for meat in the region. This in turn is anticipated to fuel the demand for nicotinic acid in near future.

Rise in usage of nicotinic acid in the production of medicines for the prevention and treatment of pellagra, which is a disease caused due to lower levels of nicotinic acid in the body is anticipated to drive the market by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players in Market

Manufacturers of nicotinic acid are primarily engaged in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain higher market share. Major players operating in the global nicotinic acid market include:

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd

Jubilant Life Sciences

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Resonance Specialties Limited

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Lasons India Pvt. Ltd.

Global Nicotinic Acid Market: Research Scope

Global Nicotinic Acid Market, by End-use

Industrial

Feed additives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Regions Covered in the Global Nicotinic Acid Market:

– The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

– North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

