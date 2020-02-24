Rehabilitation Equipment Market to Incur Rapid Extension During2018 – 2028

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Rehabilitation Equipment industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Rehabilitation Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Rehabilitation Equipment market covering all important parameters.

competitive landscape of the global rehabilitation equipment market. For example, in April 2017, KINESIQ, the premier developer of balance and motor capacity improvement exercise equipment meant for rehabilitation purposes, provided its KINE-SIM device to a French rehabilitation center treating 3,500 patients.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global market for rehabilitation equipment can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are likely to register strong growth over the forecast period, thanks to greater patient awareness, growing incidence of substance abuse, and large disposable incomes of the people in this region. Europe is being propelled by the rising governmental focus on safe handling of patients. This region is also home to a large number of market players.

Asia Pacific also possesses vast growth potential. This region might represent a considerable portion of the global market, driven by expanding healthcare expenditures, rising government initiatives, and a wide patient pool.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for rehabilitation equipment are Medline Industries, Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company, Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, GF Health Products, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Roma Medical, and Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd

