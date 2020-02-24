Power-to-gas Market Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Global Trends by Forecast 2027 | Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.), INERATEC, ITM Power, MAN Energy Solutions SE

The New Report “Power-to-gas Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The power-to-gas, abbreviated as P2G refers to the concept of storing electricity long term in generation systems to produce fuels for transportation, household, and industry. The growing need to reduce the consumption of natural gas and the production of green hydrogen is contributing to the growth of the power-to-gas market. The European region is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for power-to-gas technology as a result of the increasing need for hydrogen from chemical and industrial sectors.

The power-to-gas market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as effective utilization of renewable energy resources and potential use of hydrogen in mobility solutions. Also, integrated management of power and gas networks is further likely to fuel the market growth. However, low efficiency and energy loss may impede the growth of the power-to-gas market during the forecast period. On the other hand, use of hydrogen as a substitute for natural gas is expected to create significant opportunities for the key players of power-to-gas market in the coming years.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1.Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, 2.Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.), 3.INERATEC GmbH, 4.ITM Power plc, 5.MAN Energy Solutions SE, 6.McPhy Energy S.A., 7.Nel ASA, 8.Siemens AG, 9.Southern California Gas Company (Sempra Energy), 10.ThyssenKrupp AG

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Power-to-gas market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Power-to-gas are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Power-to-gas Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global power-to-gas market is segmented on the basis of technology, capacity, and end user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as methanation and electrolysis. On the basis of the capacity, the market is segmented as less than 100 kW, 100-999kW, and 1000kW and above. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as utilities, commercial, and industrial.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Power-to-gas market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Power-to-gas market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

